Newport News police investigating overnight shootings, domestic assault
Police say an adolescent boy was among three people who were shot in Newport News in the last few hours.
Portsmouth police looking for 'person of interest' in 2020 homicide of attorney
Portsmouth police are looking for a 'person of interest' in the April 2020 homicide of Curtis Walton.
Missing woman in Newport News found dead
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Born in Atlanta, Timothy Anderson moved to Hampton Roads in 2009 to learn how to build the nation’s warships at Newport News Shipbuilding. He even played on the Apprentice School football team. Latasha Edwards was his sister-in-law. “He worked at the shipyard for about...
VB Police ID victim in fatal New Year’s crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day auto-pedestrian crash. The crash took place early Sunday evening at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court just after 6 p.m. Police said the pedestrian involved in the crash, Brian Baker, 41, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.
10 On Your Side gets exclusive new details of contents on laptop allegedly belonging to VB mass shooter
10 On Your Side has not been able to independently identify the owner of this laptop.
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
Virginia Beach courthouse cleared after evacuation due to bomb threat
The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
15-year-old shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Newport News. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. No suspect information...
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
Chesapeake police search for woman who hasn't contacted family since Nov. 2
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it is looking for a 59-year-old woman who last spoke with her family two months ago. Mary Goetz hasn't been in contact with her family since Nov. 2, 2022. On Nov. 25, her family told police that she left her mother's house and didn't come back.
Man involved in VB barricade situation taken into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation late Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following Gloucester homicide
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following …. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step with Monarchs. ODU's Ben Stanley is hoping to make a difference for the Monarchs. Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash …. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday.
Norfolk police investigate Walker Avenue shooting that left man dead
NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after someone shot him in Norfolk's Berkley neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Walker Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Dispatchers got the call shortly after 4 p.m. When first responders got there, they...
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Nov. 2
Police are seeking the help of community members in search of a missing Chesapeake woman who was last seen on Nov. 2.
