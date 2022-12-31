It’s another morning of patchy fog across Central Florida. Fog will lift by late AM leading to sun & clouds with highs reaching the 70s & 80s. Our forecast over the next few days will be quiet with afternoon sun and temps in the 80s. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday ahead of our next front that will arrive on Thursday. Showers & a few storms will develop Thursday, then cooler air moves in for Friday and the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the 60s. 70s on tap for the weekend.

1 DAY AGO