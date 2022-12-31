ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WESH

'Traffic jam in the skies' impacts flights into Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, social media began swarming with reports of flights heading into Florida being halted or canceled. The FAA told WESH 2 Monday: "The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved...The ERAM system is a modern computer system at the air traffic centers that handle en route traffic."
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida residents discuss hopes, dreams for 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — For some people, the new year means new goals and new resolutions. For others, it's about not changing much at all. WESH 2 spoke to some people in Central Florida about their hopes and dreams in 2023. "Do I have hopes and dreams for 2023? Yes....
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Foggy start to warm Monday

It’s another morning of patchy fog across Central Florida. Fog will lift by late AM leading to sun & clouds with highs reaching the 70s & 80s. Our forecast over the next few days will be quiet with afternoon sun and temps in the 80s. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday ahead of our next front that will arrive on Thursday. Showers & a few storms will develop Thursday, then cooler air moves in for Friday and the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the 60s. 70s on tap for the weekend.
WESH

Police: 2 found dead at Mount Dora senior living community

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a senior living community. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, officers responded to Waterman Village at 150 Waterman Avenue for potential suspicious activity. "At about 4 p.m., 4:06 I believe,...
MOUNT DORA, FL
WESH

Gov. DeSantis to kick off second term in office with inauguration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn in just after 12 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Old Capitol. The members of the Florida Cabinet will be sworn in sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., setting the stage for the strongest line-up of Republican leadership in state history.
FLORIDA STATE

