'Traffic jam in the skies' impacts flights into Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, social media began swarming with reports of flights heading into Florida being halted or canceled. The FAA told WESH 2 Monday: "The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved...The ERAM system is a modern computer system at the air traffic centers that handle en route traffic."
Patchy fog Wednesday morning then near record heat!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Patchy fog Wednesday morning then near record heat!
Central Florida residents discuss hopes, dreams for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — For some people, the new year means new goals and new resolutions. For others, it's about not changing much at all. WESH 2 spoke to some people in Central Florida about their hopes and dreams in 2023. "Do I have hopes and dreams for 2023? Yes....
Foggy start to warm Monday
It’s another morning of patchy fog across Central Florida. Fog will lift by late AM leading to sun & clouds with highs reaching the 70s & 80s. Our forecast over the next few days will be quiet with afternoon sun and temps in the 80s. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday ahead of our next front that will arrive on Thursday. Showers & a few storms will develop Thursday, then cooler air moves in for Friday and the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the 60s. 70s on tap for the weekend.
Amount of Florida launches to increase in 2023, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the world’s largest rocket, the SLS, launching NASA’s return to the moon last year, some might think it’ll be tough to top 2022 out at Cape Canaveral this year. “The number of launches will increase, I think we have over 80...
Gov. Ron DeSantis rejects 'woke' ideology in inaugural address
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took the oath of office today, launching his second term and ushering in a new era of Republican power. Florida voters in November put the GOP in full control of the House, Senate and cabinet. “Over the past few years, as so many...
'Confident it is random': Mount Dora police announce arrest related to deaths of married couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Officials in Mount Dora held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on thehomicide investigation of a married couple found dead inside a senior living community apartment. Interim police Chief Mike Gibson officially identified the victims as Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman,...
Central Floridians share big dreams for $785M Mega Millions jackpot
For most of us, dreams of winning the lottery never get old. And once again the Mega Millions jackpot is newsworthy. The jackpot is over $785 million, not the highest it's ever been, which last year hit over a billion dollars, but you have to admit, $785 million is nothing to sneeze at.
Married couple found dead at Lake County senior living community, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Mount Dora officials are investigating the homicide of an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife at a senior living facility. Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday, they got a 911 call from Waterman Village security about suspicious activity. When they arrived, they found the couple...
Police: 2 found dead at Mount Dora senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a senior living community. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, officers responded to Waterman Village at 150 Waterman Avenue for potential suspicious activity. "At about 4 p.m., 4:06 I believe,...
Police chief: $10K reward offered in 'heinous' killing of Mount Dora married couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — UPDATES:. Officials held another update Monday morning in the investigation into the deaths of a married couple in Mount Dora. The police chief explained that there were pieces of information that needed to be withheld. "There are things we just don't want folks to know,"...
Gov. DeSantis to kick off second term in office with inauguration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn in just after 12 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Old Capitol. The members of the Florida Cabinet will be sworn in sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., setting the stage for the strongest line-up of Republican leadership in state history.
