Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns
High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
WMTW
Sunshine & still mild across southern Maine
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Wintry weather returns to Maine later this week
Maine — Our early winter thaw is just about over as colder air returns midweek. This, combined with several weak storm systems, will lead to the chance for wintry precipitation in the form of snow, sleet, or freezing rain. The greatest concern is for early Thursday morning, as readings...
WMTW
Rain arrives today with patchy icing inland
A warm front is moving northward toward Maine this morning. Colder air for a few hours today may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
WMTW
Getting your finances back on track after the holidays
PORTLAND, Maine — Did you go over your budget during the holiday shopping season? There are ways to keep it from having a long-lasting effect on your finances. Jon Paradise from Town & Country Federal Credit Union stopped by Maine's Total Coverage studio to talk about how you can get things back on track for the New Year.
WMTW
Quiet kick-off to the week before showery pattern sets up
Temperatures will not get as high this afternoon as they did on Sunday but it will still be mild for early January. Temperatures top out in the 40s with sunshine in Southern Maine, and in the 30s with cloudy skies and flurries in the mountains. A warm front approaches from...
WMTW
"It's really not working": Competitive energy may not spark big savings in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new year means a new price for power. The default standard offer supply price spiked nearly 50% on Jan. 1, 2023. While CMP delivers your electricity, you have the power to choose your own electricity supplier, but is it a good deal?. “I’m a Yankee....
WMTW
How Maine schools are equipped to respond to sports injuries
PORTLAND, Maine — After the injury to the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, many are wondering if Maine schools are equipped to respond to sports injuries. John Ryan is the athletic trainer at S. Portland High School. He's been working in sports medicine and athletics for more than 30 years and says last night was a potential worst-case scenario.
WMTW
Maine's first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening...
Comments / 0