Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns

High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
Wintry weather returns to Maine later this week

Maine — Our early winter thaw is just about over as colder air returns midweek. This, combined with several weak storm systems, will lead to the chance for wintry precipitation in the form of snow, sleet, or freezing rain. The greatest concern is for early Thursday morning, as readings...
Rain arrives today with patchy icing inland

A warm front is moving northward toward Maine this morning. Colder air for a few hours today may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
Getting your finances back on track after the holidays

PORTLAND, Maine — Did you go over your budget during the holiday shopping season? There are ways to keep it from having a long-lasting effect on your finances. Jon Paradise from Town & Country Federal Credit Union stopped by Maine's Total Coverage studio to talk about how you can get things back on track for the New Year.
Quiet kick-off to the week before showery pattern sets up

Temperatures will not get as high this afternoon as they did on Sunday but it will still be mild for early January. Temperatures top out in the 40s with sunshine in Southern Maine, and in the 30s with cloudy skies and flurries in the mountains. A warm front approaches from...
How Maine schools are equipped to respond to sports injuries

PORTLAND, Maine — After the injury to the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, many are wondering if Maine schools are equipped to respond to sports injuries. John Ryan is the athletic trainer at S. Portland High School. He's been working in sports medicine and athletics for more than 30 years and says last night was a potential worst-case scenario.
Maine's first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening...
