shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The Daily

Wegovy Alternative for Weight loss, Over the Counter Alternatives to Wegovy Injectable Medication

Wegovy is an injectable weight loss prescription drug that suppresses hunger and helps users lose weight. If you want to lose weight with Wegovy, you will need to be comfortable with the idea of self-administering it. Only one injection per week is necessary but if you don't like the idea of sticking needles into yourself, Wegovy won't be for you and you will need to find an alternative.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
shefinds

This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Should Stop Ordering In 2023 Because It Causes Visceral Fat

Some fast food places are no-brainers to avoid like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Panda Express, and more. However, many people are under the impression that foot-long deli sandwiches from chains like Subway or Jersey Mikes are a healthy alternative to burgers or pizza because they provide a nutritious variety of options. You could, in theory, make a healthy sandwich at this “Eat Fresh” establishment. Most of Subway’s healthiest items are on its Fresh Fit menu. These sandwiches are low in calories and high in protein. Recently, Subway has even earned Heart Check Certification status from the American Heart Association (AHA).
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
shefinds

This Is The Best Alternative To Soda For Weight Loss, According To Experts

It’s no secret that soda is bad for you (yes, even diet soda!). You probably know that by now. As certified holistic health and wellness coach Ali Fiorella notes, “Soda is absolutely loaded with sugar, which is at the root of most chronic diseases and health issues that we commonly see today. Outside of spiking your blood sugar, sugar also feeds the bad bacteria in your gut, which can lead to a host of health problems when consumed enough.” Yikes! But if you find yourself addicted to the sweet flavor (not to mention the sugar itself), it can be a hard habit to quit. One thing that could make the process easier is finding a new beverage to sip on instead.
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.

