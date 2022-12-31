Queen founding member and guitarist Brian May received a knighthood as part of the UK’s New Year Honours List, the annual compendium of awards handed out by at the end of each year by the reigning monarch. The list, which was released Friday, is the first under King Charles III after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September after 70 years on the British throne. May, also an animal welfare advocate with a PhD in astrophysics, was named a C.B.E., or Knights Bachelor, “for services to Music and to Charity,” according to the official list, which named more than 1,000 winners...

