ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Annual Kwanzaa celebration at St. Louis Art Museum

By Laura Simon, Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSwKJ_0jzXM8SX00

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Art Museum hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration. One of the region’s biggest Kwanzaa celebrations is happening today. At the St. Louis Art Museum, you can expect to learn about the culture and history of the area.

The free annual Kwanzaa celebration is presented in partnership with the St. Louis metropolitan chapter of the “delta sigma theta” sorority. It’s been celebrated at the museum for more than 20 years.

Trending: ‘GOAT’ tops school’s list of banished words for 2023

This year’s event includes an art-making activity and a self-guided tour in the galleries from 10 a.m. this morning to 2 p.m. this afternoon. Although the event is free, tickets are required for the auditorium performance. Tickets will be available on-site. There’s a limit of six per person.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!

As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

PLAN AHEAD: Concerts coming to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2023, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you. FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. Louis

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. …. Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball

The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023

ST. LOUIS – Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born in St. Louis was at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Tre’Vaion Hollimon arrived at 12:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces.  This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The children […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Memorial for Demetrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday

ST. LOUIS — A memorial will be held for Demetrious Johnson Monday. A procession starts at noon. It will leave from The Demetrious Johnson Foundation on Union Boulevard. A community memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. Johnson was from St. Louis and played for the Detroit Lions for five seasons. He […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy