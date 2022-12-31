Annual Kwanzaa celebration at St. Louis Art Museum

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Art Museum hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration. One of the region’s biggest Kwanzaa celebrations is happening today. At the St. Louis Art Museum, you can expect to learn about the culture and history of the area.

The free annual Kwanzaa celebration is presented in partnership with the St. Louis metropolitan chapter of the “delta sigma theta” sorority. It’s been celebrated at the museum for more than 20 years.

This year’s event includes an art-making activity and a self-guided tour in the galleries from 10 a.m. this morning to 2 p.m. this afternoon. Although the event is free, tickets are required for the auditorium performance. Tickets will be available on-site. There’s a limit of six per person.

