Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Al Nassr Win First Game Since Signing Cristiano Ronaldo As Vincent Aboubakar Scores Only Goal
Al Nassr were back in Saudi Pro League action on Saturday less than 24 hours after announcing the signing of Ronaldo.
Manchester United To Allow Centre Back To Leave In 2023
Manchester United will reportedly be open to allowing one of their centre backs leave in 2023.
Brentford v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Konate To Return, Gakpo To Debut?
We predict Liverpool's starting XI as they travel to London to take on Brentford in the Premier League.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet with Georgina Rodriguez.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Must Try To Sign Striker Youssoufa Moukoko
The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United short of options for the striker position ahead of the second half of the season. Erik Ten Hag and United fans want to sign a striker in the January window. United are going to be limited in the upcoming window due...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Saka, Odegaard, De Gea, Toney, Silva, Shaw, Buendia, Gray
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline
Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers. Al Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.
Marseille Interested In Manchester United Youngster
French side Marseille are said to be interested in a talented Manchester United youngster.
Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will not ‘burn’ cash on signing who cannot make impact
Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not burn through cash to sign a new striker.The Old Trafford chief wants value for money for any January reinforcements.Ten Hag confirmed last month he wanted to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but, having seen Cody Gakpo move to Liverpool, vowed United will not waste their funds on players who do not improve the team.“You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money, you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bournemouth.“We have a good team when...
Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career
Ronaldo attended his first press conference as a Saudi Pro League player on Tuesday.
Report: Rico Lewis Set To Be Rewarded By Manchester City With New Contract
The Premier League Champions Manchester City are set to give young full-back Rico Lewis a new contract after his impressive form this season.
Frenkie de Jong ‘keen on Man Utd transfer’ following improved form under Ten Hag, leaving Barcelona fuming
FRENKIE DE JONG was the one that got away from Manchester United in the summer. But the Red Devils could reignite their interest in the midfielder amid reports he wants to join the club. De Jong has revealed his desire to move to Old Trafford, according to a sensational report...
Man Utd keeping tabs on Marcus Thuram contract situation and could move for France forward on free transfer in summer
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach ace Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old France international is out of contract at the end of the season. And United are monitoring developments with Thuram, according to the Daily Mail. He is free to talk hold talks with foreign clubs as he...
Yardbarker
Manchester United target available for just €12m in January as Erik ten Hag plots move for striker
Manchester United transfer target Marcus Thuram will be available for around €12m during the January transfer window. A report from BILD recently claimed that Thuram was open to a move to Manchester United instead of Aston Villa or Newcastle. Rudy Galetti also claimed that Thuram was on Manchester United’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.
Yardbarker
PSG Reportedly Scheduled to Face Al-Nassr, Sets Up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Matchup
The football world will be getting potentially one last Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi matchup as RMC Sport reported on Monday that a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr is scheduled. As part of their January tour last year, which the French giants canceled due to Covid-19, PSG was set to play...
Comments / 0