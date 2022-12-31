Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not burn through cash to sign a new striker.The Old Trafford chief wants value for money for any January reinforcements.Ten Hag confirmed last month he wanted to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but, having seen Cody Gakpo move to Liverpool, vowed United will not waste their funds on players who do not improve the team.“You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money, you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bournemouth.“We have a good team when...

1 DAY AGO