ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Leader Telegram

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Must Try To Sign Striker Youssoufa Moukoko

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United short of options for the striker position ahead of the second half of the season. Erik Ten Hag and United fans want to sign a striker in the January window. United are going to be limited in the upcoming window due...
AFP

Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers. Al Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will not ‘burn’ cash on signing who cannot make impact

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not burn through cash to sign a new striker.The Old Trafford chief wants value for money for any January reinforcements.Ten Hag confirmed last month he wanted to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but, having seen Cody Gakpo move to Liverpool, vowed United will not waste their funds on players who do not improve the team.“You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money, you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bournemouth.“We have a good team when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy