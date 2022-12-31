The year in review on the Iron Range

Mining, midterm elections, the passing of a longtime local Senator and a final verdict in a 36-year-old murder case were just some of the topics that dominated headlines on the Iron Range in 2022.

The following is a brief look at the year that was in northern Minnesota.

January

The Biden administration canceled two federal mineral leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the company’s bid to build an underground mine for copper, nickel and precious metals on the doorstep of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Those leases, located along Birch Lake in the Superior National Forest, about 7 miles east of Ely and just south of the BWCA, are critical to Twin Metals’ plans. They’re required for the company to access the valuable minerals underground. The Department of the Interior took the action after determining that the leases were improperly renewed by the Trump administration in 2019.The Chisholm City Council makes it official: The landmark Bridge of Peace separating the north and south halves of Longyear Lake is being renamed as the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace.

February

Nashwauk-Keewatin (N-K) voters overwhelmingly approved a $47.7 million construction referendum to replace the school district’s two 101-year-old buildings with a new PreK-12 school and community wellness center. The vote means N-K will go from having the oldest schools on the Iron Range to the newest. District residents by a vote of 839 to 237 approved construction of a new $42 million PreK-12 school. In a separate question, voters by a 697 to 362 margin also approved construction of a $5.7 million community wellness center to be attached to the new school.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced it was halting its environmental review of the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota copper-nickel, platinum group minerals project near Ely and Babbitt. In the wake of the U.S. Department of Interior on Jan. 26 canceling two federal mineral leases at the project, the DNR said it notified Twin Metals Minnesota on Tuesday about its action. “Given the impacts of this federal action on the project as proposed, the DNR has notified Twin Metals that we have stopped work on the state’s environmental review,” the DNR said in a statement signed by Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The DNR will close the administrative record and redirect staff resources to other high priority projects.”

March

Longtime Minnesota Senator Tom Bakk, of Cook, announces he is retiring at the end of the year. “Representing the people of the Arrowhead region has been one of the greatest rewards of my life, made possible by the support and patience of my family,” Bakk said in a statement. “My heartfelt thanks to my constituents for entrusting me to be their voice at the Capitol for so many years. I have always tried to do my best for the people I’ve served even if it was not always easy or popular with my own political party. The friendships and the memories I have made will carry with me forever.” Over 28 years in the Minnesota Legislature, Bakk earned a reputation as a strong advocate for northeastern Minnesota and as one of the state’s most astute and respected politicians.Hibbing Public Utilities and Minnesota Power reached an historic agreement on a new electrical power supply deal. “I call it a generational shift for the contract structure for Hibbing Public Utilities,” Luke Peterson, Hibbing Public Utilities general manager said in a Mesabi Tribune story. “We’re just glad we could reach this commonsense agreement going forward so both utilities can win.” Under the five-year agreement, Hibbing Public Utilities will produce 75 percent of its power from its recently re-fired biomass wood boiler, Peterson said. The remaining 25 percent of its electrical power needs will be purchased from Minnesota Power.After being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Sen. David Tomassoni swung for the fences and in his retirement year at the legislature, passage of a landmark ALS funding bill became is top priority. At the end of March, his legislation, which provides $20 million for ALS research and $5 million for ALS caregiving, was signed into law. Tomassoni’s bill is the largest single investment in ALS research in state history, according to the state’s premier ALS support organization. Funding from the $20 million would go to the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Essentia Health in Duluth, and other healthcare providers for ALS research.

“Lou Gehrig died in 1941 and little to nothing has been done in the way of uncovering meaningful solutions to the disease,” Tomassoni said. “I am incredibly grateful and humble at the outpouring of support from so many people that it feels good to know there still exists so much good in the world. ALS is an insidious disease that needs to be eradicated. Hopefully, this legislation will be the onset of a concerted effort to do just that, right here in Minnesota. In addition to the research component there’s a caregiver provision. I couldn’t be more proud of the legislature for coming together and passing this bill. I am simply elated.”

April

A grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicts Michael Carbo Jr., 58, with two counts of first degree murder. Carbo stands accused of killing 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986. Carbo was arrested on July 29, 2020, after DNA evidence genealogy databases allegedly helped identify him as the man responsible for the long unsolved crime, and was originally charged with murder in the second degree.East Range Academy of Technology & Science students move into their new school and they are finding the 24,060-square-foot space to their liking. Executive Director Tara Lere said the students got a sneak peek before move-in day and “they loved it. They were very excited.’’ Since the new, $4.9 million building opened Monday, “they’ve been very respectful and very happy,’’ she added. Overall, the school includes 14 classrooms and 10 offices outfitted with the latest technology and equipment.

May

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., owner of Northshore Mining Co., idles its mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay due a reduced need for iron ore pellets and a dispute over iron ore royalties paid to Mesabi Trust. About 330 of Northshore’s 430 hourly paid workers will be laid off, according to Cleveland-Cliffs. About 80 of the facility’s 150 salaried employees will also be out of work. Roughly 170 will remain working.

June

Chisholm native Kristen Vake is named Iron Mining Association (IMA) executive director. The IMA is Minnesota’s largest iron ore mining association.

July

Keetac is selected by United States Steel Corp. as the site for an approximately $150 million DR-grade pellet system. “It’s big news,” Jake Friend, United Steelworkers Local 2660 president at Keetac said from Pittsburgh where he and other steelworkers are in contract labor negotiations. “It should be the best thing that’s happened to Keewatin Taconite ever.” For 121-year-old U.S. Steel, DR-grade pellets are an entirely new product line. DR-grade pellets contain more iron than traditional standard or flux iron ore pellets. DR-grade pellets are used to make direct-reduced iron (DRI) or hot-briquetted iron (HBI). DRI and HBI are fed into modern electric arc furnaces to help make steel.St. Louis County announces it will enter into a roughly $12.6 million, six-year contract with St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth to provide inmate medical services for the county’s jail division. The contract will run from Nov.1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2028, with the option to extend for two additional two-year terms making it potentially a 10-year term of service. The total six-year value is $12,624,478. The estimated cost is $1,715,000 for the first year, commencing Nov. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023. The expanded services include a 16/7 (hour/day) RN nursing model, 40 hours per week of mental health services as well as additional services as provided within the RFP.A Ramsey County District Court Judge ruled in favor of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in a lawsuit filed by Mesabi Metallics Co., LLC, against the DNR over development of the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project near Nashwauk. In a 21-page decision, Judge Robert A. Awsumb found Mesabi Metallics in default of its obligations at the project under a 2020 Master Lease Agreement with the DNR. Awsumb ruled that Mesabi Metallics did not not meet conditions of the lease agreement. As a result, Mesabi Metallics owes the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) $17,516,940 for unpaid royalties, according to Awsumb’s decision.

August

David Tomassoni, the beloved state senator from Chisholm dies with family by his side at 9:55 p.m. Aug. 11 in hospice care in Duluth. He was 69. Tomassoni in July 2021 publicly announced an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. A few days later more than 500 people filled St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm to say goodbye to the longtime state representative and senator, family man and Italian pro hockey player.Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. became the first major domestic iron and steelmaker to hammer out a new labor contract agreement for union workers at its United Steelworkers (USW) represented facilities. The USW and Cleveland-Cliffs on Friday announced tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contract that would cover about 2,000 USW members at Hibbing Taconite in Chisholm and Hibbing, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes and the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.Thirty-six years after Nancy Daugherty, a 38-year-old mother of two, was found dead in her Chisholm home—the victim of a sexual assault and brutal murder—her killer was brought to justice. Aafter roughly nine hours of deliberation, a jury announced it found Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual assault in the first degree, in Sixth District Court in Hibbing on Tuesday. Each count carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

September

Michael Carbo Jr., the man convicted of killing Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm in her home in 1986, is sentenced to life in prison in Sixth District Court in Virginia. “More than 36 years ago the murder of Nancy Daugherty shook residents of Chisholm and greater St. Louis County,” read a press release from St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki after the sentencing on Friday. “Ms. Daugherty’s murder, which remained unsolved until 2020, prompted one of the most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County. The investigation called on numerous current and retired employees of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisholm Police Department, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from numerous other agencies. The crime was ultimately solved, in part, by linking many items of DNA left behind at the crime scene to DNA taken from Michael Allen Carbo, Jr.”

October

More than 300 miners from Hibbing Taconite, other Iron Range mines, elected officials, political candidates, business people, retirees, and others from across the Iron Range, rallied Saturday in support of Hibbing Taconite. Without a new source of crude ore, the 46-year old taconite plant—one of the newest on the Iron Range—is facing closure.

November

Minnesota and the nation may not have seen a gigantic red Nov. 8 during the midterm elections but the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota did. Republicans Pete Stauber, Rob Farnsworth, Justin Eichorn, Spencer Igo, and Roger Skraba, topped Democrat opponents in Tuesday’s general election. Two Democrats scored victories over Republican opponents. Incumbent Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL of Aurora defeated Republican Matt Norri of Virginia 10,140 to 9,644 for the House 7B seat. In another key race, Grant Hauschild, a Democrat from Hermantown by a 22,053 to 21,349 margin, narrowly defeated Andrea Zupancich, a real estate firm owner and mayor of Babbitt for the Senate District 3 seat.Derek Edward Malevich, 42 was sentenced to more than 48 years in prison for brutally stabbing his then 32-year-old girlfriend Kristen Bicking to death in May 2021. According to court records, Malevich initially claimed that after being attacked in his apartment on 5th Street South by two people he grabbed a knife and started “stabbing and smashing” before realizing he stabbed his girlfriend, plead guilty to second degree intentional murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering last month after reaching an agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney’s office. Judge Andrew Peterson handed down a sentence of 583 months in prison Monday morning in Sixth District Court in Virginia.

December

Ida Rukavina is appointed commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. Rukavina, a native of Pike Township in rural Virginia, was named to the position Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz. “I am honored for this opportunity from Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan to serve the people of the northland in this role as Commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation,” Rukavina said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with people and communities of the Taconite Assistance Area to continue working towards a future which includes jobs that support families, a strong educational system, and thriving cities and towns.” Rukavina becomes the 19th commissioner of the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency as it heads into its 82nd year and replaces retiring Commissioner Mark Phillips.United Steelworkers overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year labor contract with United States Steel Corporation. The contract includes a $4,000 lump sum Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus, more than 21 percent in base wage increases over the contract term, uncapped profit sharing, one floating holiday, 12 days of paid time off for victims of domestic violence, two weeks of paid parental leave, and an increase in contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust.