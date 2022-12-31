Read full article on original website
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mayor Picozzi discusses what's next for the city during inauguration
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Frank Picozzi officially took the oath Tuesday to serve the people of Warwick as mayor once again. "It's a big honor. It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently, people asked me to step up and I did," Picozzi said Tuesday.
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
ABC6.com
‘De-escalation Training Act’ implements new resources for R.I. police
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will be joining the Cranston Police Department to announce new federal resources for local law enforcement. Mental health professionals will also meet with Rhode Island law enforcement Wednesday morning to provide and discuss de-escalation training. President Biden signed the “De-escalation Training...
ABC6.com
Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
Boston Magazine
Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience
These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. THE ROYAL TREATMENT. Castle Hill Inn. Newport, Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Tiverton Land Trust Names First Program Manager, RI Free Clinic’s New Board
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Tiverton Land Trust Names Program Manager. The Tiverton Land Trust announces the hiring of Tim Piacentini as its first full-time...
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
ricentral.com
After 55 years, Summit General Store closes for good
COVENTRY — For decades, Summit General Store was a place where residents of western Coventry and beyond went to do their shopping, grab a sandwich, collect their mail and catch up with old friends. After 55 years in business, the general store, a reminder of the days when similar...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
RI Blood Center holding giveaway to encourage donations
The RIBC said the ongoing "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations.
RIDOT making traffic changes near Newport Pell Bridge
Changes will involve improved traffic light timing and new signage.
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
thebeveragejournal.com
Knights Liquor Warehouse Hosts Holiday Tasting
Knights Liquor Warehouse in Johnston hosted an in-store Holiday Grand Tasting on Nov. 18. Guests enjoyed tastes of a variety of fine wines as they sipped and shopped for the holidays. Wine selections were showcased by wholesaler representatives from sales divisions within Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island, MS Walker of Rhode Island, Oceanstate Wine & Spirits, and supplier representatives alongside the Knights Liquor Warehouse team.
Turnto10.com
Truck collides with RIPTA bus in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A truck struck a RIPTA bus head-on in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon, according to RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian. The crash caused East Main Road near Selina Lane to temporarily shut down. Multiple rescues were called to the scene. Portsmouth police said that less than five...
Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge. The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
ABC6.com
This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor
4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
