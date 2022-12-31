LITTLE FALLS – Teresa C. Moretti, age 95, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at the Little Falls Hospital. Born on August 22, 1927, in Little Falls, Teresa was the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (Volpe) Lamanna. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of Little Falls High School. Then, she pursued her education in Rochester at Eastman Dental to obtain a Dental Hygienist license and went on to work as the Dental Hygienist at Little Falls Public School for a period of years. However, her true avocation was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother, and aunt. She married Fiory Moretti, the love of her life, on April 17, 1949, and they were together until his death. She was an extraordinary caretaker, nursing her husband, her son David, and her twin older sisters, Lena and Laura, through their serious health problems. She undoubtedly prolonged their lives.

