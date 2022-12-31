Feral children faced tough time communicating with others

The idea of feral children—appearing from nowhere, apparently raised by animals and incapable of speech or human interaction—has fascinated humankind from its earliest times.

Think of Romulus and Remus, or Oedipus. We want to know how they survived, and what they lost—or gained—by growing up outside “civilization.”

When I was in elementary school, I read in a weekly Grit publication about a boy who was discovered living with a pack of wolves. Apparently, the toddler somehow had gotten off a train in the middle of nowhere and was nurtured by the lobos.

Pictures showed the boy some 9 or 10 years later. He walked on all fours and growled over his food. While undergoing extensive scrutiny by psychologists and other researchers, the boy died—in captivity—for he apparently missed his wild state too much to live without it.

I hope one day to run into that article or a similar one documenting the “wolf boy” study. I seem to remember reading about the same youth in a college psychology book, but I could never find it again years later.

—

Anyway, some 18th century physicians in Europe encountered a case referred to as “the mute Peter,” a lad found in the woods in Hameln, near Hanover in Great Britain.

The feral child quickly ceased to be news, though, and ended his days happily on a farm.

His French counterpart, Memmie Le Blanc, a feral child found wandering near a village in the Marne, fared worse, ending her life in poverty and obscurity.

Perhaps most distressing of all was Genie, discovered locked away in a kind of closet in 1970 in a Los Angeles suburb. Her father had protected her from the evils of the world by tying her to a chair for 13 years, rendering her unable to communicate even in basic speech with other humans.

—

Society, though, projects its own preoccupations onto the wild children.

Thus in 1798 the savage of Aveyron, later the subject of a Francois Truffaut film (L’Enfant Sauvage, 1969), was seen as a symbol of the French philosopher Rousseau’s natural innocence theory in which the noble savage is superior to “civilized” human beings. (I may have oversimplified the philosopher’s premise, but I think you get the point.)

Another case of feral children involved two girls of India who were nurtured by wolves and later symbolically rescued by Christian missionaries.

A cheering thought, perhaps, is that all those feral children mentioned above found champions to love and befriend them. One of the nicest and most unchanging of human characteristics is the urge to nurture and protect those who need it.

—

Douglas Keith Candland has gathered an extraordinary range of stories about feral children (children thought to have been raised by wild animals) and clever animals (animals raised in human company that show unusual intelligence or that have been trained by researchers to communicate with humans).

The stories begin with the “wild children.”

The two girls found among wolves in India in 1920 and moved to an orphanage seems to provide the best scenario for scientific observation, since the children apparently survived for an extended period.

A book describing their ordeal in the wild presents large verbatim sections of the diary of Reverend J. A. L. Singh, their discoverer, as well as five black-and-white photographs.

The author also relates stories of intelligent animals, such as Clever Hans, the horse who could answer a wide range of questions by tapping a hoof.

Eventually, research by Oscar Pfungst showed that Hans had learned to respond to very subtle visual cues of his handlers and even of strangers. But so what? That’s even more impressive, the way I see it.

The latter part of that book, I’m told, covers the research involving human-ape communication, beginning with the first experiments that involved rearing human babies with chimps and then covering the now-famous chimpanzees and gorillas who have learned some form of artificial or sign language. The animals’ names are Koko, Washoe, Nim, Sarah, Lana, Sherman, Austin, Kanzi, and Ai.

According to reviews of his work, Candland concluded not that animals are intelligent, which is obvious, but that not much real communication has taken place between species on the planet.

In fact, the author postulates that humans hardly know how to assess communication with other minds.

Ultimately, such communication, he says, is a myth, but a necessary myth.

—

