ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Feral children faced tough time communicating with others

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luXIz_0jzXKeDA00

The idea of feral children—appearing from nowhere, apparently raised by animals and incapable of speech or human interaction—has fascinated humankind from its earliest times.

Think of Romulus and Remus, or Oedipus. We want to know how they survived, and what they lost—or gained—by growing up outside “civilization.”

When I was in elementary school, I read in a weekly Grit publication about a boy who was discovered living with a pack of wolves. Apparently, the toddler somehow had gotten off a train in the middle of nowhere and was nurtured by the lobos.

Pictures showed the boy some 9 or 10 years later. He walked on all fours and growled over his food. While undergoing extensive scrutiny by psychologists and other researchers, the boy died—in captivity—for he apparently missed his wild state too much to live without it.

I hope one day to run into that article or a similar one documenting the “wolf boy” study. I seem to remember reading about the same youth in a college psychology book, but I could never find it again years later.

Anyway, some 18th century physicians in Europe encountered a case referred to as “the mute Peter,” a lad found in the woods in Hameln, near Hanover in Great Britain.

The feral child quickly ceased to be news, though, and ended his days happily on a farm.

His French counterpart, Memmie Le Blanc, a feral child found wandering near a village in the Marne, fared worse, ending her life in poverty and obscurity.

Perhaps most distressing of all was Genie, discovered locked away in a kind of closet in 1970 in a Los Angeles suburb. Her father had protected her from the evils of the world by tying her to a chair for 13 years, rendering her unable to communicate even in basic speech with other humans.

Society, though, projects its own preoccupations onto the wild children.

Thus in 1798 the savage of Aveyron, later the subject of a Francois Truffaut film (L’Enfant Sauvage, 1969), was seen as a symbol of the French philosopher Rousseau’s natural innocence theory in which the noble savage is superior to “civilized” human beings. (I may have oversimplified the philosopher’s premise, but I think you get the point.)

Another case of feral children involved two girls of India who were nurtured by wolves and later symbolically rescued by Christian missionaries.

A cheering thought, perhaps, is that all those feral children mentioned above found champions to love and befriend them. One of the nicest and most unchanging of human characteristics is the urge to nurture and protect those who need it.

Douglas Keith Candland has gathered an extraordinary range of stories about feral children (children thought to have been raised by wild animals) and clever animals (animals raised in human company that show unusual intelligence or that have been trained by researchers to communicate with humans).

The stories begin with the “wild children.”

The two girls found among wolves in India in 1920 and moved to an orphanage seems to provide the best scenario for scientific observation, since the children apparently survived for an extended period.

A book describing their ordeal in the wild presents large verbatim sections of the diary of Reverend J. A. L. Singh, their discoverer, as well as five black-and-white photographs.

The author also relates stories of intelligent animals, such as Clever Hans, the horse who could answer a wide range of questions by tapping a hoof.

Eventually, research by Oscar Pfungst showed that Hans had learned to respond to very subtle visual cues of his handlers and even of strangers. But so what? That’s even more impressive, the way I see it.

The latter part of that book, I’m told, covers the research involving human-ape communication, beginning with the first experiments that involved rearing human babies with chimps and then covering the now-famous chimpanzees and gorillas who have learned some form of artificial or sign language. The animals’ names are Koko, Washoe, Nim, Sarah, Lana, Sherman, Austin, Kanzi, and Ai.

According to reviews of his work, Candland concluded not that animals are intelligent, which is obvious, but that not much real communication has taken place between species on the planet.

In fact, the author postulates that humans hardly know how to assess communication with other minds.

Ultimately, such communication, he says, is a myth, but a necessary myth.

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 2

Michaela
1d ago

Remember to put out food and water if there are feral children in your area.

Reply
5
Related
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Jules

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
pethelpful.com

Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy