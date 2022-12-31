Read full article on original website
mark conner
3d ago
Tax dollars wasted by the billions. Quit building so many new roads and fix the old ones first. NC roads are an embarrassment. And for God sakes, in what century are you going to finish I-26?!
Bruce Siegel
3d ago
They accomplished nothing in the Mooresville area other than further delaying multiple road projects and rejecting local input to alleviate several grid locked areas. Grade: F
islandfreepress.org
Replacement for bridge over Alligator River to begin by 2025 thanks to $110M federal grant
The primary link between the Outer Banks and the rest of North Carolina will soon be getting a major improvement thanks to a federal grant that was announced Tuesday. In a statement from Governor Roy Cooper, a $110 million federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation has been awarded to help pay for a new span to carry U.S. 64 over the Alligator River between Dare and Tyrell counties.
Taxes on gas to rise in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Year brings many things, including rising gas prices. In North Carolina, lawmakers have decided to raise taxes on gas by two cents, from 38.5 to 40.5 cents. This will cost drivers who have a 15-gallon tank an extra $15-20. The increase comes from the need for more money to […]
islandfreepress.org
VIDEO: 2022 features progress and celebration for the N.C. Ferry Division
2022 was a year of celebration and progress for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division, as it marked 75 years of service to Eastern North Carolina. With 22 ferries and eight regular routes from Knotts Island to Southport, NCDOT’s Ferry Division provides safe, reliable and efficient transportation across the region’s rivers, inlets and sounds.
Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
coastalreview.org
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
Will we see a post-holiday gas price surge?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might have noticed the drop in gas prices for the holidays but those costs are inching up again. AAA reports in the past week, the average statewide gas price went up 10 cents, now sitting at $3.01 per gallon. N.C. State University economist Michael Walden told CBS 17 don’t expect […]
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
WBTV
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
Mitch Kokai | Cooper has no good reason to be shocked about rolling blackouts
Roy Cooper is shocked — shocked! — to learn that Duke Energy recently employed “rolling blackouts” in North Carolina. Will that shock — shock! — return as Cooper’s own policies as governor make rolling blackouts occur more regularly?. Before focusing on the implications...
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
NCDOT accepting applications for careers in aviation through end of January for summer academy
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation will be accepting applications through the end of January for its 2023 Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy Grant Program. The program works to support developments in the aviation workforce with grants of up to $3,000 per academy...
Experts say NC job outlook looks strong for new year
Some people are hoping to start a new career in the new year and staffing experts believe the job outlook is strong for 2023.
My Fox 8
Leather goods and more made to last in North Carolina
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — More than ever, people are trying to find products that are local and made to last. One company in Sanford does that every day. Brad Jones found out more about the husband and wife team behind Home State Made, who turn out leather bags and more that are Made in North Carolina.
Toll rate goes up for Triangle Expressway
For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder traveling the full length of the expressway, the cost will increase nine cents
5 Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In North Carolina
North Carolina has a diverse and beautiful coastline with many great beach destinations to choose from. Here are five weekend getaway beaches in North Carolina that offer a mix of relaxation, recreation, and local culture:
2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news
Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Mentioned Among The Most Creative Cities In The Country
What are the most creative cities? Your environment fosters creativity. And creativity is a skill that is coveted by many. According to the Oxford Dictionary, creativity is “the use of the imagination or original ideas, especially in the production of an artistic work.” What are the places that allow for an individual’s creative juices to flow? Our friends at Workamajig took a look at which cities are leading the way in taking steps to provide experiences and opportunities that foster creativity among citizens.
