vamno64
3d ago
How about 30 or 40 of Lori’s personal detail actually help the citizens of Chicago tonight?
7
2 Chicago police officers injured in Humboldt Park crash
Two Chicago police offices were injured after their squad car struck a minivan in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Englewood, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
WGNtv.com
CPD: 10-year-old found wandering alone on North Side
CHICAGO — A child was found wandering alone late Monday night on the North Side. Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Clybourn on the report of a child in the street. The 10-year-old had no shirt on and was located by officers, CPD...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
New Year’s peeve: Why was CTA service ridiculously bad on the big night?
One of Chicago’s transit traditions is free CTA service on New Year’s Eve, this year from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., with the cost covered by sponsor Miller Lite. In addition to being a nice perk for revelers, it’s a commonsense way to help keep drunk drivers off the road. But what good is offering free service if riders have to wait an eternity for their bus or train?
cwbchicago.com
Video shows burglars raiding Mag Mile luxury boutique on Christmas morning
Chicago — Newly released surveillance video shows a three-man burglary team raiding a high-end Magnificent Mile boutique on Christmas morning. Chicago police released the footage as they try to track down the thieves. CWB Chicago first told you about the break-in last month. In the footage, three burglars arrive...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
Same Lincoln Park condo building sees multiple burglaries Friday night
Chicago police are investigating two break-ins that took place Friday night in the same Lincoln Park condo building. The robberies happened about 11 p.m. near Kenmore and Lincoln Avenues, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
cwbchicago.com
Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
travellemming.com
Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)
Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
One teenager shot dead, 3 others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on New Year's Day
CHICAGO - One teenager was shot dead and three others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victims were shot on East 57th Street near South Prairie around 1 p.m. They were inside a Silver Kia that had been stolen on December 30. The driver...
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves 1 dead, another injured at West Town hookah lounge, police say
Chicago — A shootout left one man dead and another injured at a hookah lounge on the border of West Town and Wicker Park early on New Year’s Day, Chicago police said. Authorities and family members identified the deceased victim as Austin McAllister, a 38-year-old father of six who was working as a bouncer at the Lyon’s Den.
