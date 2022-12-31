3 men hurt, 2 critically in Wicker Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after three people were shot in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Three men were walking in an alley at around 2:05 a.m. when they were approached by a male suspect who was armed with a handgun, CPD said.

The man began shouting and fired off multiple rounds before running off, police said.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital but is expected to recover.

A 38-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

And a 28-year-old man was struck in the groin and abdomen and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.