Chicago, IL

3 men hurt, 2 critically in Wicker Park shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago police are investigating after three people were shot in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Three men were walking in an alley at around 2:05 a.m. when they were approached by a male suspect who was armed with a handgun, CPD said.

The man began shouting and fired off multiple rounds before running off, police said.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital but is expected to recover.

A 38-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

And a 28-year-old man was struck in the groin and abdomen and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
