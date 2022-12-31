ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
BBC

Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey

Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
BBC

'We cannot play Monopoly'

Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market. The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain. Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody...
SB Nation

Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss

Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy