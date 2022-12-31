Read full article on original website
Report: Romelu Lukaku Confirms His Desire To Stay At Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku has today confirmed his desire to stay at Inter Milan beyond this season.
Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022
The Gunners were victorious in 25 of their 35 matches in 2022. But both Manchester City and Liverpool earned more points.
Report: PSV Interested In Signing Chelsea Striker David Datro Fofana On Loan
PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing David Datro Fofana on loan.
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 19 - January 2nd to 5th
All the action from Gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Brentford on Monday.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker
Sunderland appear to be keen to move quickly to replace Ellis Simms this month.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
'Eight or nine injured, a few ill, players on bench who weren't really available'
Tony Mowbray has lifted the lid on how Sunderland battled injury and illness to earn Blackpool point - and still came away disappointed.
Twitter Matchday Rumours: Leaked Liverpool Team & Gakpo News For Brentford Game
Liverpool face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.
Sunderland targeting loan deal for Nottingham Forest striker - report
Another day, another striker linked with Sunderland - this time from a Premier League club.
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey
Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price
Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after the injury to Reece James. The right-back has a low transfer fee, which may be the deciding factor in Chelsea moving for him.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
BBC
'We cannot play Monopoly'
Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market. The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain. Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody...
SB Nation
Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss
Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Arsenal Target Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea remain interested in signing Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk amid interest from Arsenal.
Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth - Three Things We Learned
Manchester United have continued their winning ways with a 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
