Greg Weidauer, 50, of Pomeroy
Funeral services for 50-year-old Greg Weidauer of Pomeroy will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy with burial at Evangelical Covenant Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Newton, 99, of Spirit Lake Formerly of Okoboji
Services for 99-year-old Mary Newton of Spirit Lake, formerly of Okoboji, will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spirit Lake with burial at St. Margaret’s Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Robinson Funeral Home...
Wayne Rossman, 95, of Hartley
A Celebration of Life Gathering for 95-year-old Wayne Rossman of Hartley will be Wednesday, January 4th from 3-7pm at the Hartley Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5-7pm.
Spencer Mayor Reflects on 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars is reflecting on the year just passed. He tells KICD News the city’s most significant move in 2022 might be the purchase of 44 acres at the North Y. Bomgaars says the 25th street sewer project is similarly important for...
John Sindt, 52, of Everly
Memorial services for 52-year-old John Sindt of Everly will be Thursday, January 5th at 10:30am at Warner Funeral Home in Everly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
Goodlow Appointed to Role of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A new leader has formally been named to fill a vacancy in the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office. Assistant County Attorney Steve Goodlow was formally appointed to the top spot Tuesday morning after serving in an interim position for the last several weeks. The opening...
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Area Boards of Supervisors Hold Annual Organizational Session
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The first business day of the new year is a busy one for many groups including county government bodies as they hold their annual organizational meeting. The first step for the Board of Supervisors in each county is to name a chairperson for the coming. Clay...
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
Seasons Center Looking to Expand Family Support With Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Seasons Center in Spencer recently announced they were awarded a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Seasons Grants Project Administrator Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm shared their goals for the funding. She says this project is an extension of a similar program in their...
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
Authorities say the owner was at work when he found the windows discolored.
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
Clay County Supervisors Approve Jail Surveillance Updates
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors have approved contracts to bring some needed updates to the surveillance system in the jail. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling and Jail Administrator Luke Christensen brought the request before Supervisors as their systems were over 10 years old and becoming outdated.
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota
An afternoon crash in southern Minnesota left one person dead Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith and Marilyn Carey, both of Westbrook, Minnesota, were in a Ford F-150 and traveling southbound on Woodman Avenue when they went off the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and crashed.
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
