Pittsburgh Weather: 2023 starts with scattered showers

By Mary Ours
 3 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/31) 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are waking up to rain showers and mild temperatures in the 50s so no concern for icy spots.

Highs will be back in the mid-50s and a few areas will see a quick round of moderate rain through the afternoon.

Flooding doesn't look to be a concern with river levels still low and ice already breaking apart and melting. What snow is left will continue to gradually melt away as lows stay in the 40s through the week and highs in the mid-50s and even 60s for some.

KDKA Weather Center

New Year's Eve at First Night as the ball is rising looks mild in the 50s with cloudy skies.

Light scattered showers will linger into New Year's Day and then high pressure builds back in drying us out for Monday after a quick round of overnight/morning rain showers.

Tuesday looks like the warmest day where highs are looking likely to get to the mid-60s which is almost 30 degrees above normal and close to breaking record highs which was 65 in 1907 on Jan. 3rd.

7-day forecast: December 31, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

