Friday's Mega Millions jackpot nearly $1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to creep toward $1 billion since there was no winner Tuesday night. Friday's jackpot will be $940 million. In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize. The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.
