Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories

As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
Where I Live: 2022 in review

In 2022, readers took us all over the city and beyond, inviting us out to places like Bulverde, Timberwood Park, Trinity University, the St. Mary’s Strip, Dignowity Hill, Sunshine Estates and the Fairways of Woodlake. As we ring in the new year, we look back at the neighborhoods we...
New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023

There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
San Antonio will be ‘Dancing in the Streets’ downtown for New Year’s Eve celebration

As many as 70,000 revelers are expected to attend Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Saturday in the heart of downtown. The free celebration, produced by the city and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, will kick off at 6 p.m. with live music and performances, food and artisan vendors, and carnival rides. Beer, wine and hot drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting San Antonio and Bexar County parks. The fireworks show starts at midnight after a countdown to the new year.
2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers

The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
Where I Live: St. Paul Square

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
From La Gloria to Super Bien, Chef Johnny Hernandez isn’t done building his culinary kingdom

Chef Johnny Hernandez has been building a food and beverage empire in San Antonio since opening a catering business in 1994. The latest venture from the nationally celebrated chef and president of Grupo La Gloria is a vibrant Tex-Mex concept serving tacos and bowls from the former Steak ‘n Shake counter in Terminal A at the San Antonio International Airport. It’s his third restaurant at the airport in nine years.
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

