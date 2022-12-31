Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories
As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Dec. 25-Jan. 1
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Where I Live: 2022 in review
In 2022, readers took us all over the city and beyond, inviting us out to places like Bulverde, Timberwood Park, Trinity University, the St. Mary’s Strip, Dignowity Hill, Sunshine Estates and the Fairways of Woodlake. As we ring in the new year, we look back at the neighborhoods we...
San Antonio Classical Music Institute awarded $350K grant
On the heels of a controversial $300,000 grant from Bexar County and another $225,000 from the commissioners court on outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff’s last day presiding, the Classical Music Institute on Thursday announced a grant of $350,000 from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation. The grant will arrive in 2023,...
Small band of dedicated volunteers keeps San Antonio College cats fed and fixed
A love for cats, a love for campus and love for students motivates a group of volunteers to care for the 40-plus cats who make the San Antonio College campus their home. Each cat has been lovingly named, with monikers like Sammie, Canello, Chiquito, LeRoy, Connor, Fiona, Grace, Chance, Sylvester and Little Mama.
San Antonio-area VA services gearing up for expanded veteran benefits tied to toxic exposure
Robert Saucedo sits in a straight-back chair holding a 1964 photo of himself in fatigues with a handgun holstered on his hip. Also on his lap is a form showing his proof of service and a certificate stating he fought in the battle in Vietnam that was immortalized in the book and movie, We Were Soldiers Once … and Young.
New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023
There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
On the eve of his retirement, a look back at Nelson Wolff’s half century of public service
Nelson Wolff spent much of his career physically reshaping San Antonio and Bexar County, through development projects he shepherded as a member of the state Legislature, mayor of San Antonio and Bexar County Judge. Given a windfall of federal funding at the end of his career, however, Wolff has dedicated...
Incoming Area Foundation board chair shares new focus and strategy
Alex Perez is accustomed to taking on complex challenges. The incoming chairman of the San Antonio Area Foundation board of directors for the next two years starting in January 2023, Perez will be tasked with leading oversight of San Antonio’s principal philanthropic hub with the launch of a new five-year strategic plan.
YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s new leader proud to be first Hispanic in the role
For Louis Lopez, sports have been an important part of his life since childhood. The South Side native recalls fondly the days he spent practicing football and basketball, which he said taught him self-confidence and the importance of a hard work ethic. Now, as the YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s...
The Trailist: 3 miles of new Salado Creek Greenway trail open on the Southeast Side
A new greenway trail extension on the Southeast Side follows Salado Creek — as it crosses through a golf course that’s been closed for a decade that could one day house a future veterans’ community. A 3.1-mile extension of the Salado Creek Greenway from South Side Lions...
The top how-tos of 2022: Tips and advice on everything from music to your taxes
The mother of all life hacks at the San Antonio Report is what we call Live Like a Local, and it’s a handy compilation of maps and insider info on what makes San Antonio unique and authentic. But as the team of reporters worked to keep you informed of...
‘Going to give it my all’: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai ushers in new era
Former state District Judge Peter Sakai was sworn into his new role as Bexar County judge on Sunday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Roughly 300 family members, friends and colleagues packed both the first and second-floor galleries of the Double Height Courtroom...
Former councilwoman to lead Southside business organization
The South Texas Business Partnership recently named a former San Antonio City councilwoman who represented the South Side for eight years as its new president and CEO. The organization that advocates for businesses in the region selected Rebecca Viagran to replace outgoing CEO Al Arreola, who had led the group since 2014.
San Antonio will be ‘Dancing in the Streets’ downtown for New Year’s Eve celebration
As many as 70,000 revelers are expected to attend Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Saturday in the heart of downtown. The free celebration, produced by the city and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, will kick off at 6 p.m. with live music and performances, food and artisan vendors, and carnival rides. Beer, wine and hot drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting San Antonio and Bexar County parks. The fireworks show starts at midnight after a countdown to the new year.
2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers
The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
Where I Live: St. Paul Square
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio travelers burdened by continued Southwest Airlines flight cancellations
Would-be air travelers at the San Antonio International Airport formed a line that snaked from Southwest Airlines’ help desks in Terminal A all the way into Terminal B Tuesday morning, scrambling to salvage travel plans days after a winter storm forced thousands of flight cancelations across the country. Canceled...
Winter solstice: Celebrating the ancient roots of Christmas
While San Antonio families across the city are enjoying the joys of Christmas morning, my family is basking in the glow of our winter solstice gathering held this past Wednesday. We marked the shortest, darkest day of the year and celebrated pagan traditions that predate the Christian faith and holy day by thousands of years.
From La Gloria to Super Bien, Chef Johnny Hernandez isn’t done building his culinary kingdom
Chef Johnny Hernandez has been building a food and beverage empire in San Antonio since opening a catering business in 1994. The latest venture from the nationally celebrated chef and president of Grupo La Gloria is a vibrant Tex-Mex concept serving tacos and bowls from the former Steak ‘n Shake counter in Terminal A at the San Antonio International Airport. It’s his third restaurant at the airport in nine years.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0