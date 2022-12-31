ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Man arrested in connection with South Windsor road rage incident

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in South Windsor where someone pointed a gun at a victim, according to police. Terrance Stover, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday on an active arrest warrant. Stover was charged with second-degree breach...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Hartford police search for 11-year-old boy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old boy, Gabriel Koivogui. Officers described Koivogui as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red pants. Hartford police are […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police investigating fatal car accident

BRISTOL – A woman was killed during a car crash in Bristol on Monday. Police said the victim, 57, will not be identified until all of her family has been notified. According to police, the accident was reported Monday, around 1 a.m., in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue – which is also known as Route 6. There, police said, the victim was driving when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police investigate fatal shooting on New Year's Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old resident dead on New Year's Day. Police received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue, around 3:13 p.m. Monday, officers said. Responding officers found a New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Car crashes into Tolland liquor store leaving structural damage

TOLLAND, Conn. — A car crashed into Tolland Village Spirit Shop on Tuesday, leaving structural damage and lots of liquor bottles everywhere. The liquor store on 66 Merrow Road has minor damage on the outside but internal damage that would require a big cleanup, town manager Brian Foley said in a Twitter post.
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in New Year's Day Shooting in New Haven

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said shot spotter went off at 3:13 p.m., alerting them to gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers found Dontae Myers, a 23-year-old New Haven man, who had been...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A person has died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. Police said at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troop F - Westbrook took a report of a rollover collision on Route 9 southbound in the area of Exit 11 in Middletown. EMS and the Middletown Fire Department went to the scene and serious injuries were reported initially.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported in Route 9 South Rollover Crash in Middletown

Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers say the highway is closed at exit 11 as officers conduct their investigation. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and expect traffic delays. The crash was reported...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy