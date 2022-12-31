Read full article on original website
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Man arrested in connection with South Windsor road rage incident
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in South Windsor where someone pointed a gun at a victim, according to police. Terrance Stover, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday on an active arrest warrant. Stover was charged with second-degree breach...
MISSING: Hartford police search for 11-year-old boy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old boy, Gabriel Koivogui. Officers described Koivogui as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red pants. Hartford police are […]
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
Plymouth police provided mutual aid for Thomaston officers dealing with gun complaint, barricaded suspect
Police in Plymouth provided mutual aid on Friday to an area police department dealing with a barricaded suspect and a firearm. Thomaston police said five innocent people were removed from the home during the incident before the suspect, Michael J. Grosso, Jr., was taken into custody. The incident was reported...
Bristol police investigating fatal car accident
BRISTOL – A woman was killed during a car crash in Bristol on Monday. Police said the victim, 57, will not be identified until all of her family has been notified. According to police, the accident was reported Monday, around 1 a.m., in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue – which is also known as Route 6. There, police said, the victim was driving when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.
New Haven police investigate fatal shooting on New Year's Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old resident dead on New Year's Day. Police received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue, around 3:13 p.m. Monday, officers said. Responding officers found a New Haven...
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
New Haven resident killed in New Years afternoon shooting
New Haven resident killed in New Years afternoon shooting.
State police respond to thousands of calls for service, hundreds of crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to nearly 5,000 service calls and more than 240 crashes over the course of the New Year’s holiday weekend. Troopers updated their final enforcement statistics on Tuesday morning. They said they responded to 4,875 calls for service, 396 speeding...
Car crashes into Tolland liquor store leaving structural damage
TOLLAND, Conn. — A car crashed into Tolland Village Spirit Shop on Tuesday, leaving structural damage and lots of liquor bottles everywhere. The liquor store on 66 Merrow Road has minor damage on the outside but internal damage that would require a big cleanup, town manager Brian Foley said in a Twitter post.
45 Years After Disappearance Of Teen, New Haven Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago. Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announcement posted on Monday, Jan. 2.
1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
Man Killed in New Year's Day Shooting in New Haven
A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said shot spotter went off at 3:13 p.m., alerting them to gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers found Dontae Myers, a 23-year-old New Haven man, who had been...
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A person has died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. Police said at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troop F - Westbrook took a report of a rollover collision on Route 9 southbound in the area of Exit 11 in Middletown. EMS and the Middletown Fire Department went to the scene and serious injuries were reported initially.
Serious Injuries Reported in Route 9 South Rollover Crash in Middletown
Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers say the highway is closed at exit 11 as officers conduct their investigation. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and expect traffic delays. The crash was reported...
Accused Hadley shooter faces extradition from Connecticut, 58-year-old man treated for wounds
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Connecticut in connection with a Saturday shooting in Hadley that sent a 51-year-old man to the Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot sounds. In a statement, the Hadley Police Department said the assailment was arrested at a Waterbury, Connecticut location and held pending extradition...
Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Bristol
A 57-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County city of Bristol at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Bristol Police Department said. A woman's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 700 block...
Thomaston Police: Five people safe after domestic disturbance involving firearm
THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were safely removed from a home last night after police received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Police say the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. A perimeter was immediately set up and police were able to make contact with the...
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
