BRISTOL – A woman was killed during a car crash in Bristol on Monday. Police said the victim, 57, will not be identified until all of her family has been notified. According to police, the accident was reported Monday, around 1 a.m., in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue – which is also known as Route 6. There, police said, the victim was driving when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO