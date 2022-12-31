12/31/2022: Showers to ring in 2023

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy New Year’s Eve! It will feel way warmer today than it did on Christmas Eve. We have done a lot of warming during this final week of the year. Record highs are safe on this New Year’s Eve but it will be incredibly warm again. Highs will be a good 20 degrees above normal.

Along with the warmth, we are tracking showers to ring in the new year. Scattered showers arrive between 3 PM and 5 PM. Activity will continue in off and on fashion into the early hours of 2023.

Bring the rain gear along if you are heading out to ring in the new year. Showers will be around as the ball drops at midnight. Rather quickly we’ll dry out into the early hours of the new year.

New Year’s Day will be all dry. It won’t be quite as warm with temperatures staying put in the 40s. It will turn a little breezy behind this New Year’s storm.

Temperatures are looking back up into the early days of 2023. Another big warm up will take us through mid-week with highs surging into the 50s and 60s. The warming trend will come with more shower chances. By late-week temperatures will feel a little more like early January.

