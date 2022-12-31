Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Samela Kay Large (July 8, 1958 – December 27, 2022)
Samela “Sami” Kay Large, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
wyo4news.com
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.
capcity.news
Westbound traffic on I-80 closed to Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dangerous road conditions have led to the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing I-80 to all westbound traffic from the I-25 intersection in Cheyenne to Rock Springs. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the road is expected to remain closed for the next 12–14 hours. The...
wyo4news.com
Janet “Darleen” Sexton (February 18, 1937 – December 28, 2022)
Janet “Darleen” Sexton, 85, of Green River, WY, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark Street, Green River, WY.
wyo4news.com
SW County Commissioners hold first meeting of the new year
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The first board meeting of 2023 for Sweetwater County Commissioners took place this morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 8:30 a.m. following the swearing-in of newly elected commissioners Keaton West, Robb Slaughter, and Island Richards. During the meeting Commissioner Island Richards...
wyo4news.com
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022 )
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Newly elected State, County, and local officials to be sworn in
January 1, 2023 — Many swearing-in ceremonies of local and state elected officials will be taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow, the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials will take place at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. Those taking the Oath of Office will be Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
wyo4news.com
RS City Council members and newly elected Mayor Max Mickelson meet for the first time this year
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Newly elected Rock Springs City Council members were sworn in last night prior to the first council meeting of 2023. City Council members now include Tom Allen, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Randy Hanson, Dan Pedri, and Robb Zotti. Max Mickelson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Rock Springs as well.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 2, 2023
Today – Snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 8 am. High near 26. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: One Injured in Explosive Fire in Green River Thursday Night
GREEN RIVER — One person was injured after an explosion occurred at a mobile home last night in Green River. The person suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and later had to be flown to a burn unit, according to a statement by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD). The GRFD...
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning and advisory for Sweetwater County. The winter storm warning issued for east Sweetwater County will go into effect at 11 tonight and will go through Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Residents can expect heavy and blowing snow with a total of 4-8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph during this storm.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
sweetwaternow.com
Service Animal Ordinance Up for Third Reading
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is set to review an ordinance excluding service animals from the total number a resident can own for a third and final time tomorrow night. Under the proposed changes to the ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals, the ordinance...
wyo4news.com
Snowman Stroll to return with 6 additional snowmen
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from January 9 to February 28. The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works are as follows:
sweetwaternow.com
Snow Showers With a High Near 25
Accumulating snow will continue through late this evening across central and eastern Wyoming. Gusty winds will create blowing snow from Rock Springs to South Pass. Snow increases in the west tonight. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Patchy blowing snow before 10am. High near 25. Blustery,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0