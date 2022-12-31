ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Warriors Observations: Klay Thompson Erupts for 54 in Wild Double OT Win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' start to 2023 was much like 2022. This team can't keep things simple and easy. They once led by as many as 21 points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo at the end of regulation tied it all up. Two overtimes later, Kevon Looney beat the buzzer this time, giving the Warriors an absolutely wild 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.
NBA world reacts to wild Jazz-Kings finish, disallowed bucket

The wildest finish just went down in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz fell to the Sacramento Kings, but they didn’t go down without a fight or a crazy, disallowed bucket that just missed the mark. Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox drove to the cup to rack up 37 points on the night with Read more... The post NBA world reacts to wild Jazz-Kings finish, disallowed bucket appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
