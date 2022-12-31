Read full article on original website
Mingo County Man Arrested On Drug Offenses and Traffic Violations
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested a man yesterday for drug offenses and traffic violations. Deputy TJ and Cpl. Williams arrested Brian Adkins on several charges such as Possession of Controlled Substances, possession with intent to deliver, no insurance, driving left of center and driving on a suspended license.
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
Man arrested after Wise County bomb threats
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Wise man has been arrested after multiple bomb threats in Wise County Friday. According to investigators, David Lee Graham has been charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats. On Friday around 3:30 p.m., authorities say Wise County central dispatch received a...
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings — police say owners haven’t reached out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Courtney Harvey says she knew of Monarch 815’s reputation as a party haven when she and two friends took an apartment there in May 2022, but the adjunct East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member said other factors played into her decision. “I definitely knew about its reputation before I […]
Kingsport police: Person of interest in custody after Sevier Terrace shooting
A person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Sevier Terrace area is in custody and the name of the person fatally shot was released Tuesday, authorities said. Kingsport police identified Mark A. Miller, 57, of Kingsport, as the person shot and killed in the incident.
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT)- At least one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Hazard. Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT Kentucky State Police was called to the scene on Krypton Lick Branch Road shortly after 11:00 Monday morning. We know multiple agencies were called to the scene, but we do...
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
JCPD: Man arrested for allegedly breaking another man’s arm during assault
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man, according to a release. Jacob Moorman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly assaulted a victim with a blunt object, which the victim says broke his arm, according to a report by the JCPD. The […]
Repeat offender arrested in Wise Virginia after making threats to 911 call center
On Friday, December 30, at approximately 3:30 pm, Wise County central dispatch received a 911 call in which threats were made. The calls indicated there were multiple bomb threats at the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse. Several agencies responded and aided with the evacuations. Once searches were completed at both buildings, the threats were deemed to be false.
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police do not believe any East Tennessee State University students were involved in a fatal shooting at a nearby apartment complex on New Year’s Day. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports officers responded to the shooting inside the Monarch Apartments on University Parkway Sunday. A previous release […]
New Years party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartments
One man died early New Year’s Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
Police: Lone gunman takes items from Chilhowie jewelry store
Law enforcement continues to investigate a New Year’s Eve armed robbery at a Southwest Virginia business. Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss’ report said the gunman threatened employees at Goodman Jewelers in the 1200 block of Lee Highway just after 10 a.m. Saturday and then fled the scene in a Honda HR-V with no tags.
Police investigating after armed robbery in Chilhowie
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store Saturday morning. According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, the armed suspect entered Goodman Jewelers around 10:15 a.m., displayed a firearm and left with merchandise from the store. After leaving the store, the suspect then left in a black […]
