Deadly shooting victim found in passenger seat of car after Hunting Park crash
One bullet was fired through the rear driver's side window of the Dodge sedan and traveled across the vehicle striking the victim.
fox29.com
Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
fox29.com
Police: Man critical after being shot, carjacked just feet from his front door in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Monday night took a terrifying turn for a man in West Philadelphia after police say he was ambushed by a shooter outside his family home. The 25-year-old man was found lying on the 5400 block of Spring Street when police responded around 11:30 p.m. He was shot multiple...
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest and lower left abdomen.
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing person Dajzhe Lowery. She was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:43 A.M., on the Unit block of West Godfrey Avenue. She is 5’4″, 120 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, cream jacket, dark gray pants and black boots. Anyone with any information on Dajzhe’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: 30th Street Station evacuated on New Year's Day after suspicious device located
PHILADELPHIA - Police say 30th Street Station in Philadelphia was temporarily evacuated on New Year's Day due to a suspicious device. According to Philadelphia police, the device was found inside 30th Street Station between platforms five and six around 10:42 p.m. Authorities say Amtrak Police located the device and the...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after 2 found dead in Delaware County residence
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have launched a death investigation after two dead people were discovered inside a Delaware County residence. According to authorities, troopers responded to a property on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to conduct a welfare check. Troopers say...
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
NBC Philadelphia
Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say
A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said. A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
Police searching for suspect after deadly hit-and-run in Kensington
A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.
fox29.com
Strawberry Mansion double shooting kills 1 man, injures another, police say
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while a 34-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting on the street in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The double shooting happened just after 2 p.m., on the 3000 block of Clifford Street Sunday, according to officials.
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
Man in custody after barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia
Police were called for reports of a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot.
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man during domestic attack in Philadelphia's first shooting of New Year
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic assault quickly escalated after shots rang out at home in Philadelphia's Frankford section Sunday morning. Police say a 30-year-old woman was being assaulted by a 30-year-old man on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street. She was able to retrieve her gun and fired at the male...
fox29.com
Two separate shootings within one hour leave 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after police say two separate shootings occurred within one hour across the city. Police say the first shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood. Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Albright Street where they found a...
16-year-old NJ boy fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
A New Jersey man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy early Sunday, according to officials.
Philadelphia police name suspect in Mantua hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old woman
An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe.
