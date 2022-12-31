ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest and lower left abdomen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing person Dajzhe Lowery. She was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:43 A.M., on the Unit block of West Godfrey Avenue. She is 5’4″, 120 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, cream jacket, dark gray pants and black boots. Anyone with any information on Dajzhe’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say

A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said. A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two separate shootings within one hour leave 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after police say two separate shootings occurred within one hour across the city. Police say the first shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood. Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Albright Street where they found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

