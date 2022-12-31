ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

WPBF News 25

Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Missing girl in West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Lilyann has been safely located. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing girl with autism out of West Palm Beach. According to PBSO, Lilyann Wilder was last seen in the area on Jan. 3. Lilyann is considered possibly...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Golf course vandalized with racist and antisemitic messages

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies in Martin County are searching for someone who vandalized a golf course with racist and antisemitic messages. Authorities say they found the graffiti, which depicted racial slurs as well as both a swastika and star of David with a line through it, inside the golf course tunnel at the Martin Downs Golf Club and Resort.
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Group wanted for stealing $2,000 worth of items from a beauty supply store in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying a group who stole over $2,000 worth of products from a beauty supply store in Greenacres. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at around 2 p.m. the group of thieves entered CosmoProf Beauty Supply store on South Jog Rd in Greenacres. The group stole about $2,000 worth in items before fleeing the scene in a black 4-door Chevy.
GREENACRES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
BOCA RATON, FL

