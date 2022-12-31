Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot woman and her kids in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after deputies say he battered a woman and threatened her kids in Palm Beach County. On Dec. 18, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helped the Department of Children and Family's respond to a domestic dispute.
cbs12.com
'Your blood is my blood:' Man accused of battering woman in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of battering a woman and telling her his political connections would make it all go away. On Nov. 21, an officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department was dispatched to 600 West Blue Heron Boulevard after receiving reports of domestic violence.
cbs12.com
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
cbs12.com
Homicide investigation underway after PBSO discovers body inside apartment
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A homicide investigation is now underway after sheriff's deputies made a grim discovering during a welfare check on Monday in unincorporated Delray Beach. Around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 2, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to an apartment on Nepsa Way....
cbs12.com
Missing girl in West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Lilyann has been safely located. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing girl with autism out of West Palm Beach. According to PBSO, Lilyann Wilder was last seen in the area on Jan. 3. Lilyann is considered possibly...
cbs12.com
Golf course vandalized with racist and antisemitic messages
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies in Martin County are searching for someone who vandalized a golf course with racist and antisemitic messages. Authorities say they found the graffiti, which depicted racial slurs as well as both a swastika and star of David with a line through it, inside the golf course tunnel at the Martin Downs Golf Club and Resort.
cbs12.com
Housekeeper arrested after he gave inappropriate massage to boy, per police
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after inappropriately touching a minor in a boy's home. According to the arrest report from the Juno Beach Police Department, 49-year-old John Castrillon, known to the family as Fredy, began to massage the boys shoulders around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27.
cbs12.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
cbs12.com
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Woman Charged with Aggravated Battery after Stabbing Ex-Lover with Deadly Weapon
A Tamarac woman was arrested after stabbing a victim in his abdomen and arm. Amanda Lynn Saugrich, 28, of the 7900 block of NW 69th Ave, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and violation of probation after an altercation with the victim at her residence. According to...
cbs12.com
Group wanted for stealing $2,000 worth of items from a beauty supply store in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying a group who stole over $2,000 worth of products from a beauty supply store in Greenacres. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at around 2 p.m. the group of thieves entered CosmoProf Beauty Supply store on South Jog Rd in Greenacres. The group stole about $2,000 worth in items before fleeing the scene in a black 4-door Chevy.
Florida man gets $25K Rolex, credit card stolen while drinking with women, deputies say
Detectives in Broward County said they were looking for two women who were suspected of stealing from a man while he slept.
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Sebastian
A 49-year-man from Fort Pierce driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash on US 1 in Sebastian, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday night.
Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
cbs12.com
Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
Delray Beach Man Dies In Horrific Crash, Police Ask Witnesses To Come Forward
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a single-car crash, and Boynton Beach Police investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to determine what happened. The Boynton Beach Police Department issued this request for […]
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
