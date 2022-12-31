Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
January 6 committee warns White House it can’t ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden’s White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it “would do its...
Mexico’s Supreme Court elects 1st female chief justice
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has elected the female chief justice in its history. Justice Norma Lucía Piña was sworn in for her four-year term at the head of the 11-member court, pledging to maintain the independence of the country’s highest court. As chief justice, Piña will also head the entire judicial branch. The 6-5 vote by her fellow ministers Monday came despite pressure by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the ministers. López Obrador had backed another female justice, Yasmín Esquivel, for the top post. But reports emerged recently that Justice Esquivel may have plagiarized an academic paper to get her bachelor’s degree.
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...
Pakistan appeals for flood aid ahead of donors conference
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has issued an emotional appeal ahead of a major conference next week, urging the international community to generously donate funds for the country’s flood victims. The gathering in Geneva — which will be jointly hosted by the United Nations and Pakistan — aims to raise funds for the victims of last summer’s unprecedented flooding, which experts partly attribute to climate change. The disaster killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis. At one point, a third of the country’s territory was under water. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that his goal was for the world not to forget the flood victims.
Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using stolen checks in Brazil in 2008, documents show
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to stealing a man’s checkbook that was in his mother’s possession to purchase clothing and shoes in 2008, according to documents obtained by CNN. The admission came in a statement Santos gave to police in 2010, according to 150 pages worth of case...
Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Democrat Patty Murray has become the first female president pro tempore of the Senate. That senior member of the majority party acts as Senate president when the vice president cannot be present. Murray replaces Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who has retired after almost five decades in the Senate. Murray says her own ascension to the post is another example of the slow, steady progress of women in the perpetually old-fashioned Senate. She also sees her rise not only as an example for young people but as a platform for women’s issues, like paid leave and child care, that she has championed for years.
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
BERLIN (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined. During the trial the defendant had argued that wearing masks was harmful to people’s health. The court also handed her a three-year work ban and a fine of 28,000 euros ($29,550), the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros. Public broadcaster SWR reported that the doctor’s lawyer intends to appeal.
US-based Bidoon poet, activist says Kuwait deporting her
ROME (AP) — A Bidoon poet and activist who holds U.S. citizenship says that Kuwait was deporting her against her will after she traveled to the oil-rich nation to visit her family. Mona Kareem, 35, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she was at Kuwait International Airport for hours after facing interrogation following her arrival on a flight from Beirut. She comes from Kuwait’s so-called Bidoon community, which is largely made up of descendants of desert nomads considered stateless by the government. Kuwaiti officials and the U.S. State Department did not respond to requests for comment.
