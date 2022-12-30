Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Ledyard, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ledyard. The East Lyme High School basketball team will have a game with Ledyard High School on January 02, 2023, 13:30:00. The East Lyme High School basketball team will have a game with Ledyard High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee William Watson III
Over the coming months, we will be running a series of scouting report on the incoming class of high school signees for the Hokies which continues today with a look at three-star QB William Watson III out of Springfield, MA. Check out the other scouting report we have run to date below.
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
irishsportsdaily.com
Coach | 2024 Notre Dame DE Target Benedict Umeh A "Genetic Freak"
Jon Wholley was on Twitter when his wife first caught a glance of Benedict Umeh on her husband’s phone. “She was next to me and she goes, 'Is that one of the kids you train to get ready for the NFL or for preseason camp?'” the head coach of Avon Old Farms recalls.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Hartford brings in 2023 at First Night
HARTFORD, Conn. — The countdown is on to the new year and Hartford is having their annual celebration. “I’m here to celebrate 2023,” said Chi Chi Hernandez. People brought their New Year resolutions First Night Hartford — the Capitol city’s New Year’s Celebration. Hundreds were living their best life and dancing the night away at this 34-year-old tradition.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 that occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated the […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Man Dies After New Haven Shooting
A man from Hartford has died after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a call about someone shot on Saltonstall Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, of Hartford, had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
westernmassnews.com
Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
