Hampton, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)

The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover, New Hampshire, to Close Tuesday for Rehab

The five month closure of the Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover for a rehabilitation project begins Tuesday. All motor traffic will be detoured from the 47-year-old bridge over the Cochco River as a $2.1 million project scheduled to last until Friday, May 19, gets underway. Alternatives for traffic are Washington Street, Third and Fourth Streets, Central Avenue, and Main Street.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains

An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
DOVER, NH
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
RICHMOND, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
WILMINGTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – New Essex D.A. Takes Oath of Office – Fire Officials Warn of Illegal Apartments in Lynn – Sports, Photos, Community Notes

Please be advised there will be no parking on the southeast side of State Street starting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 through April 20, 2023: Monday – Friday from 6am to 5pm for the National Grid infrastructure project. State Street will not be closed, and all businesses and residences will remain accessible.
GEORGETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
miltonscene.com

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
MILTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Portsmouth 400 Hosts Kickoff Party to Start Anniversary Celebration

Portsmouth will kick off its 400th anniversary celebration with a party on January 6 at several sites around the city. The party starts in the public forum area of Prescott Park with the lighting of Memorial Bridge at 4 p.m. in "PNH400 blue." A procession called “History Lights Our Way”, with walkers holding light sticks, will makes its way to South Church where the Portsmouth committee will reveal what is planned for the year. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served after the presentation.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
