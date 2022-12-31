ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis PD welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 officer.

Kaiyo, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, is the newest member of the department and is settling into his new home with officer Jason West.

The two are already busy training and learning how to be a K-9 team.

When Kaiyo isn’t working, he enjoys eating dog treats and running around his yard. His name means ocean in Japanese.

(WATCH BELOW: Oakboro K-9 wins national contest to help fund department)

WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
