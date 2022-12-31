Kannapolis PD welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 officer.

Kaiyo, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, is the newest member of the department and is settling into his new home with officer Jason West.

The two are already busy training and learning how to be a K-9 team.

When Kaiyo isn’t working, he enjoys eating dog treats and running around his yard. His name means ocean in Japanese.

