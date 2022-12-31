Read full article on original website
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. They began queueing before dawn to view the German theologian's body, which was transferred early in the...
Teach diligently...
“But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in.” - Matthew 23:13 The Pharisees were very zealous to keep the very letter of the law. They had 613 manmade laws to follow. They thought they were the very cream of the crop when it...
Extinction Rebellion suspends 'public disruption' tactics
Environmental group Extinction Rebellion said on Sunday that it would no longer stage its infamous blockades of UK transport networks and will instead hold a major demonstration against government policy in April. The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest what it...
Wednesday briefing: Why a far-right Israeli politician’s visit to the al-Aqsa mosque compound prompted fears of new violence
Good morning. A visit yesterday by the new Israeli national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem lasted only 15 minutes. Ben-Gvir has visited before. He did not enter the mosque. And he did not pray. Nonetheless, the far-right politician’s trip drew an immediate wave of...
US resumes full immigrant visa service in Havana
Five years after it was closed due to mysterious "sonic attacks" on diplomatic staff, the US consulate in Havana resumes full immigrant visa services for Cubans on Wednesday. The reopening comes amid a record exodus from the communist island to the United States, mainly by undocumented migrants, as Cuba suffers its worst economic crisis in 30 years.
Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media
Iranian authorities have arrested football players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported Sunday, without identifying them or giving their exact number. "Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city...
Israel minister's Al-Aqsa visit condemned in Mideast, beyond
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among nations to condemn a visit by Israel's extreme-right new national security minister on Tuesday to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound. The move by firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir has enraged Palestinians, while the United States and Germany warned of steps which may harm the...
Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid from US
Egypt announced Monday the recovery of a sarcophagus lid dating back nearly 2,700 years that it said had been smuggled out and put on display at a museum in the United States. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry announced the recovery of the artefact, known as the "Green Sarcophagus", during a televised press conference Monday.
Military chaplain serves exhausted troops on Ukraine's frontline
Mark Kupchenenko lives alone in a large abandoned house in the war-hit Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, apart from the troops he serves. "So as not to get too close," he says. Every day, the 26-year-old military chaplain visits the frontline army positions to try to bring succour to the troops.
