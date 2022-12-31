A surgical smart knife that can detect when it cuts through cancerous tissue has been shown by scientists to “reliably” diagnose womb cancer “within seconds”.The research, published in the journal Cancers, is expected to minimise the current delays for women when they await diagnosis for womb cancer following the analysis of their tissue samples in labs.The device, iKnife, has been shown in previous studies to be a revolutionary tool in the diagnosis of different cancers that can indicate exactly which tissue to remove from a patient, reducing surgery time and the need for repeated operations.Previous studies have shown that...

