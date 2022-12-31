WALDORF, MD – If you fueled your vehicle up at the Waldorf U.S. Fuel station on Crain Highway for Tuesday’s Fast Play drawing, you might want to check your ticket. The Maryland Lottery has announced a $1,540,419 winning ticket was sold at the location for the January 2nd drawing. The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore. U.S. Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The post $1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf appeared first on Shore News Network.

WALDORF, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO