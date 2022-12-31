Pitt basketball paid tribute to former Panthers football star Damar Hamlin after his horrific injury and then upset Virginia by 3, his number at Pitt. In the film adaptation of Moneyball, Brad Pitt as Billy Beane offers an iconic adage near the end of the movie: “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” But really, the better iteration is how can you not be romantic about sports. Pitt basketball was evidence of that on Tuesday night.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO