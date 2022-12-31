Read full article on original website
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Pastrnak has custom skates, stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well. The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi."I've got a David Ortiz here,...
Patriots can make playoffs even if they lose at Buffalo in Week 18 - Here’s how
FOXBOROUGH — If the Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills next weekend in the final week of the season, they’ll be in the playoffs, no help necessary, but if they lose to the Bills, who’ll likely be favored and trying to earn the No. 1 overall seed, New England won’t necessarily be eliminated.
Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee
After winning Game 7 of the 1974 NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens slept on a park bench in Boston that night. The post Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
3 players outside the NCAA that the Detroit Pistons should be monitoring
The Detroit Pistons are likely to have a high draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, as they are currently the league’s worst team and will be without their best player for the rest of the season. Obviously, the biggest prize of next year’s draft is Victor Wembanyama, who...
Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games
The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
Grading a Cardinals trade package for division rival Bryan Reynolds
It’s unlikely the Pirates would trade Bryan Reynolds to the St. Louis Cardinals given they play in the same division, but let’s grade it out. In a recent piece by The Athletic, Jim Bowden and Rob Biertempfel discussed some potential trade packages (submitted by fans) for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
