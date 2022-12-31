ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear

David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pastrnak has custom skates, stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well. The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi."I've got a David Ortiz here,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
CINCINNATI, OH
Patriot Ledger

Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games

The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy