Male in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A male was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Friday night after he was allegedly shot in Homewood.

According to Pittsburgh police, Pitt police responded to the area of 5th Avenue and University Place for a report of a male in a car with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim may have been shot in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue and driven away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police also said a female suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

Violent Crimes Unit responded and the investigation is ongoing.

