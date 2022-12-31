Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
WATCH: What Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett said about Ohio State after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
An all-time classic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl went on the wrong side of the ledger for Ohio State on Saturday against Georgia. Still, if you are a Buckeye fan, you had to be proud of the effort and feel at least a little bit better than how you felt after the Michigan debacle.
247Sports
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
3 Bold Cubs Predictions for 2023
It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!
How can the Bears get the No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft?
As the final game of the 2022 NFL season approaches, the Bears are still in contention for the first overall pick for the 2023 NFL Draft if a scenario plays out during the final week.
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign
The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move
It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
FOX Sports
Can Ohio State be a true power? Narrow loss to Georgia leaves lingering questions
ATLANTA — C.J. Stroud stared into space. Roughly 30 minutes had passed since Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday, and the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist was still very much processing. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s...
Tom Brady gives love to Damar Hamlin with huge donation to DB’s charity
Tom Brady showed compassion by offering prayers for Damar Hamlin and donating a significant amount to Hamlin’s charity in support. Tom Brady may be despised by the Buffalo Bills fanbase for his time in New England, but his latest act in response to Damar Hamlin may change feelings. Upon the defensive back’s horrific ordeal, collapsing on Monday Night Football and being in critical condition, Brady stepped up significantly.
Bears-Vikings Week 18 kickoff date & time has been set
The NFL has set all of the start dates and times for the final week of the 2022 regular season, including the Bears' match-up with the Vikings at Soldier Field.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1