Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyvoice.com
2023 Mummers Parade: Photos from Philadelphia's New Year's Day celebration
As is the annual tradition, Philadelphia is celebrating New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade. Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will last until the evening with plenty of sequins, glitter, and smiles. Scroll down for some photos from Sunday's festivities by photographer Colleen Claggett. MORE: How the Mummers Parade...
Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day
PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to authorities, a large blast rocked the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia at around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, shaking homes for several blocks. Police determined it was a gas explosion that occurred in the area of East Atlantic Street and Miller Street in the River Wards neighborhood. Several homes were destroyed in the blast that sent cars and debris flying in the air. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast that destroyed two units in the row-house-style neighborhood. Nearby homes sustained damage from flying debris. At this time, no deaths were reported. Several people The post Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: 30th Street Station evacuated on New Year's Day after suspicious device located
PHILADELPHIA - Police say 30th Street Station in Philadelphia was temporarily evacuated on New Year's Day due to a suspicious device. According to Philadelphia police, the device was found inside 30th Street Station between platforms five and six around 10:42 p.m. Authorities say Amtrak Police located the device and the...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
WDEL 1150AM
Fireworks fires across the state
At around 3:30 this morning, some Frederica residents were awoken to their house on fire. When help arrived, the fire was visible on the outside of the home, but was making its way inside too. The fire was ruled as accidental, with damages estimated to $5,000. State fire investigators were...
WDEL 1150AM
Fuel spill in Mill Creek
Hockessin firefighters, and environmental crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), worked to contain a fuel spill in Hockessin Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. off of Valley Road along a section of Mill Creek next...
delawarebusinessnow.com
City, Woodlawn celebrate home renovation on East Side of Wilmington
Woodlawn Trustees announced the opening of 718 E. 11th Street, the 10th affordable housing renovation. Under the grant, Woodlawn Trustees will renovate 20 vacant homes to provide housing for individuals and families at 80% of the area median income under a program announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. The home...
New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality
The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
Here's a look at some of the New Year's babies in our area!
Several couples in our area started off the New Year with new additions to their families!
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media & Haverford Twp.
A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.
Woman found dead, stabbed inside Wilmington motel room
WILMINGTON, DE – A woman was found dead, stabbed to death inside a motel room in Wilmington Friday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. “Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” investigators said. “The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife.” The post Woman found dead, stabbed inside Wilmington motel room appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
PA man killed after hit by vehicle in Lewes
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was killed in a pedestrian accident last Friday night in Lewes as Joseph Francisco, 62, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to...
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
WDEL 1150AM
Man rescued after fall in Wilmington park
A 69-year old man is hospitalized following a fall in Wilmington's Rockford Park Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. when the victim fell off a steep, rocky segment of a walking path. A technical rescue ensued involving New Castle County paramedics and the Wilmington Fire Department. Medics...
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Stabbed To Death At Fairfax Motel Identified
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on December 30, 2022, in Wilmington as Isheena Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. Officials said on December 30, 2022, at approximately...
Comments / 2