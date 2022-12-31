ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day

PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to authorities, a large blast rocked the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia at around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, shaking homes for several blocks. Police determined it was a gas explosion that occurred in the area of East Atlantic Street and Miller Street in the River Wards neighborhood. Several homes were destroyed in the blast that sent cars and debris flying in the air. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast that destroyed two units in the row-house-style neighborhood. Nearby homes sustained damage from flying debris. At this time, no deaths were reported. Several people The post Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Fireworks fires across the state

At around 3:30 this morning, some Frederica residents were awoken to their house on fire. When help arrived, the fire was visible on the outside of the home, but was making its way inside too. The fire was ruled as accidental, with damages estimated to $5,000. State fire investigators were...
FREDERICA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Fuel spill in Mill Creek

Hockessin firefighters, and environmental crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), worked to contain a fuel spill in Hockessin Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. off of Valley Road along a section of Mill Creek next...
HOCKESSIN, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

City, Woodlawn celebrate home renovation on East Side of Wilmington

Woodlawn Trustees announced the opening of 718 E. 11th Street, the 10th affordable housing renovation. Under the grant, Woodlawn Trustees will renovate 20 vacant homes to provide housing for individuals and families at 80% of the area median income under a program announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. The home...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital

It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Woman found dead, stabbed inside Wilmington motel room

WILMINGTON, DE – A woman was found dead, stabbed to death inside a motel room in Wilmington Friday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. “Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” investigators said. “The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife.” The post Woman found dead, stabbed inside Wilmington motel room appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

PA man killed after hit by vehicle in Lewes

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was killed in a pedestrian accident last Friday night in Lewes as Joseph Francisco, 62, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to...
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man rescued after fall in Wilmington park

A 69-year old man is hospitalized following a fall in Wilmington's Rockford Park Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. when the victim fell off a steep, rocky segment of a walking path. A technical rescue ensued involving New Castle County paramedics and the Wilmington Fire Department. Medics...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators

FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
FREDERICA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Stabbed To Death At Fairfax Motel Identified

The Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on December 30, 2022, in Wilmington as Isheena Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. Officials said on December 30, 2022, at approximately...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy