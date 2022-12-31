PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to authorities, a large blast rocked the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia at around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, shaking homes for several blocks. Police determined it was a gas explosion that occurred in the area of East Atlantic Street and Miller Street in the River Wards neighborhood. Several homes were destroyed in the blast that sent cars and debris flying in the air. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast that destroyed two units in the row-house-style neighborhood. Nearby homes sustained damage from flying debris. At this time, no deaths were reported. Several people The post Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.

