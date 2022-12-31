ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Spun

College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach

No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day explains what happened with Marvin Harrison Jr

An injury to Marvin Harrison Jr. on Saturday night may have cost Ohio State a chance at a national championship. Harrison left Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia late in the third quarter. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day confirmed after the game that the star wide receiver suffered a concussion on a hit in the... The post Ryan Day explains what happened with Marvin Harrison Jr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Texas A&M Freshman DL Anthony Lucas enters transfer portal

The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered another loss to the transfer portal, this time true freshman defensive lineman Anthony Lucas. Anthony Lucas was the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Under Armour All-America Top Performers: Day 3

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America Game practices continued on Sunday afternoon. Around 100 of the nation’s top football prospects from the 2023 recruiting cycle were at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Florida for the week’s second practice. On3 was on hand to take in the action.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Louisville edged by Syracuse, 70-69

Louisville had its first ACC victory within reach, but a turnover by El Ellis in the final seconds ended the Cardinals chances of downing Syracuse on Tuesday night. Instead, it was the Orange that held on for a 70-69 victory. The loss drops the Cardinals to 2-13 overall and 0-4...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces

Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Schools to watch for high-profile Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers

Kentucky third-year defensive tackle Justin Rogers officially entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, and he's expected to have a number of high-profile suitors. Sources indicate to 247Sports that initial schools to watch include LSU, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Louisville with others certain to get involved in his recruitment. A source...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

How to watch Georgetown vs. Butler: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Butler Bulldogs last season on scores of 58-72 and 53-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bulldogs won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain

Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI

