Report: Kentucky football starter, former five-star recruit plans to enter transfer portal
Kentucky football may lose a key starter on the defense to the transfer portal, according to one report.
College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach
No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
Ryan Day explains what happened with Marvin Harrison Jr
An injury to Marvin Harrison Jr. on Saturday night may have cost Ohio State a chance at a national championship. Harrison left Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia late in the third quarter. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day confirmed after the game that the star wide receiver suffered a concussion on a hit in the... The post Ryan Day explains what happened with Marvin Harrison Jr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kentucky Remains in Running For 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey
Kentucky basketball and coach John Calipari have just logged yet another No. 1 recruiting class, as four 5-star prospects and one homegrown 4-star create a dangerous group of players that will head to Lexington in 2023. With the incoming class locked up, it's already time to focus on the 2024 ...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Texas A&M Freshman DL Anthony Lucas enters transfer portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered another loss to the transfer portal, this time true freshman defensive lineman Anthony Lucas. Anthony Lucas was the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Under Armour All-America Top Performers: Day 3
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America Game practices continued on Sunday afternoon. Around 100 of the nation’s top football prospects from the 2023 recruiting cycle were at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Florida for the week’s second practice. On3 was on hand to take in the action.
College basketball rankings: UConn drops in Top 25 And 1 after Xavier hands Huskies their first loss of season
The final day of 2022 delivered two incredible and drama-filled College Football Playoff games. Congrats to Georgia and TCU. Their victories over Ohio State and Michigan, respectively, dominated the sports conversation, deservedly so. But it was also a pretty great day of college basketball. From late morning deep into New...
5-Star Cornerback Charles Lester III Reveals His Top Schools
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class has revealed his final schools. Charles Lester III, who's a five-star cornerback, narrowed his list down to five on Sunday afternoon. He put out a tweet that shows Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia as those top schools. Lester...
Louisville edged by Syracuse, 70-69
Louisville had its first ACC victory within reach, but a turnover by El Ellis in the final seconds ended the Cardinals chances of downing Syracuse on Tuesday night. Instead, it was the Orange that held on for a 70-69 victory. The loss drops the Cardinals to 2-13 overall and 0-4...
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Charleston vs. North Carolina A&T live stream, channel, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
Charleston is off to one of the nation's best starts, and the N0. 23 Cougars will put their 14-1 record on the line Wednesday by traveling to face North Carolina A&T in a CAA showdown on CBS Sports Network. The game marks the Aggies' first home game as a member of the CAA after they competed in the Big South last season following decades in the MEAC.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
All-American Bowl LB Jayvant Brown excited about his future at Kentucky
SAN ANTONIO - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown has arrived in the Alamo City for this year’s All-American Bowl. Committed to Kentucky, Brown flipped from Michigan State on Dec. 21 and put pen to paper with the Wildcats. “The environment was great,” Brown said. He...
Schools to watch for high-profile Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers
Kentucky third-year defensive tackle Justin Rogers officially entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, and he's expected to have a number of high-profile suitors. Sources indicate to 247Sports that initial schools to watch include LSU, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Louisville with others certain to get involved in his recruitment. A source...
How to watch Georgetown vs. Butler: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Butler Bulldogs last season on scores of 58-72 and 53-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bulldogs won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans since Jan. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Nebraska and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
Watch: Nolan Smith, Jae'Lyn Withers, Hercy Miller preview Louisville vs Syracuse
Louisville (2-12, 0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game skid when it host Syracuse (9-5, 2-1) at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening. Tip is set for 7pm with ESPNU providing the broadcast. UofL assistant coach Nolan Smith, along with players JaeLyn Withers and Hercy Miller, previewed the Cardinals...
Four-star shot-making wing Amier Ali updates his recruitment, eyeing more visits
Amier Ali ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2024 class due to his blend of size, length and microwave ability to rain in jumpers from three. His ability to get hot and drill shots was on full display at the Chick-Fil-A Classic where he drilled four threes in the first half and college coaches are in pursuit of his talents.
