Read full article on original website
Related
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
fanthatracks.com
12 Frames from Andor
During my decade-long stint as a motorsport photographer, I would sometimes study shots from my collection of movies for composition ideas. It’s essentially storyboarding in reverse: curating and examining select individual frames from hours’ worth of moving pictures with the end goal of capturing similar still images in completely unrelated environments. In the end, it’s hard to say if it was helpful or not but I certainly enjoyed the process.
fanthatracks.com
Andor: Maarva Andor’s monologue
Lucasfilm continue their look back at the first season of Andor by releasing key monologues from the show, and that continues with this, the pivotal moment when Maarva Andor effectively gives her own eulogy and lights a spark that won’t be extinguished. Rewatch some of the best moments of...
fanthatracks.com
Book Review: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha audiobook review
Jedha. The worn streets of this ancient world serve as a confluence for the galaxy. Visited by all, yet owned by none. Here, the Jedi are but one creed among many worshipping and studying the Force. From the Guardians of the Whills to the Path of the Open Hand, countless beings come to learn, and to share, in peace.
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks: The Bad Batch Season 2 Roundtable: With Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang
Join us for The Bad Batch season 2 roundtable, as a selection of podcasts and sites including Fantha Tracks put questions to the voice of the Bad Batch Dee Bradley Baker, Omega herself Michelle Ang, head writer and executive producer Jennifer Corbett and supervising director and executive producer Brad Rau.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Podcast Day 2023: Launch shows announced
Fantha Tracks are once again thrilled to be a part of Star Wars Podcast Day, and this time out there will be four shows from Fantha Tracks Radio involved from launch. Making Tracks and Desert Planet Discs return, and this year are joined by Planet Leia and Start Your Engines.
fanthatracks.com
Rian Johnson on the status of his Star Wars trilogy: “There’s no status”
With the magnificent Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery topping the Netflix charts and the original Knives Out sitting at number two, Rian Johnson spoke with WIRED about his latest smash hit, and inevitably the conversation took a brief diversion to the galaxy far, far away and the status of his long-mooted trilogy, as well as his thoughts on the recent harrassment received by Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8
After being shot and left for dead by the scoundrel Greedo, the smuggler has been reunited with his partner, CHEWBACCA, who has allied himself with a mysterious but resourceful girl known as PHAEDRA. Together, they have tracked Greedo to the remote planet of Tatooine with the aim of delivering some...
fanthatracks.com
Boonta Eve 4: Blabba the Hutt announced
Boonta Eve 4 takes place at the The Breakfast Club, Canary Wharf, 1 Crossrail Place, London E14 5AR on Thursday 6th April from 3.00pm to 11.00pm and tickets are available now for £30.00 (or $40.12) and freshly announced for the day is the Blabba the Hutt podcast. There aren’t many tickets left (less than 40 at last count) so get ordering.
fanthatracks.com
The Bad Batch and the links to live action: “We just try to be consistent and true through all of it”
With the second season of The Bad Batch just a few short hours away the questions begin, and one of the inevitables is how closely the show steers towards the live action faire that’s doing so well on Disney Plus. Executive Producers Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett discuss that synergy, and where The Bad Batch fits in.
fanthatracks.com
Film and TV Review: Willow Episode 6: Prisoners of Skellin
Over 30 years since the release of the original Lucasfilm classic, Willow arrives in 2022 as a new episodic series on Disney+. The onetime farmer Willow Ufgood has become a noted sorcerer and encounters a group of young heroes on a dangerous quest. Full of wonders and adventure, the series joins original cast and crew with new contributors to expand the beloved fantasy world.
Comments / 0