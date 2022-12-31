Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 4, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Memories of UTEP legend Chuck Hughes resurface after Damar Hamlin injury
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was administered CPR for about 10 minutes on the field in front of both teams, a very filled Paycor Stadium, and a huge national television audience. Hamlin was […]
FSU Safety signs with agency after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft
Another step in the process to beginning a professional career.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Pelicans vs. Rockets: New Orleans Regrouping Due To Injuries
The New Orleans Pelicans will start getting used to playing without Zion Williamson against the Houston Rockets.
Fresno State hands No. 21 New Mexico first loss in final seconds
Isaih Moore made the go-ahead shot with 90 seconds left and recorded 16 points and eight rebounds to help host
Comments / 0