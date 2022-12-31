ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

KTSM

Memories of UTEP legend Chuck Hughes resurface after Damar Hamlin injury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was administered CPR for about 10 minutes on the field in front of both teams, a very filled Paycor Stadium, and a huge national television audience. Hamlin was […]
EL PASO, TX
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH

