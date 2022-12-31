Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Veterans to make up Diamond Hogs' infield in '23
The Razorbacks’ postseason success in 2022 was due in large part to the lineup stability that carried over from the previous season. Six players who regularly saw the field in 2021 did the same as they marched to the College World Series for the seventh time in the Dave Van Horn era.
Scarlet Nation
Jordan Domineck enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck walked back his commitment to return for a super senior season in Fayetteville by entering the transfer portal on Monday, per reports. Domineck announced via Twitter on Dec. 1 that he would use his last year of eligibility with Arkansas, but that tweet has since been deleted.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas to lose LB coach Scherer to UNLV
Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer is expected to be the new defensive coordinator at UNLV, sources told HawgBeat. He will join former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who is now the head coach for the Rebels. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman first reported the possibility of the move on Dec. 9...
Scarlet Nation
Reports: Arkansas to hire Florida State DB coach Marcus Woodson
The Arkansas Razorbacks will reportedly hire Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson to fill an open spot on the defensive staff. Brandon Marcello first reported the news. According to The Osceola, "Woodson's contract at FSU expired Dec. 31 and there was no extension reached between the two parties before...
Scarlet Nation
Tough stretch ahead will test youthful Hogs
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their SEC opener at LSU last week, and the upcoming schedule does not get any easier. In front of head coach Eric Musselman's squad is a three-game stretch against a trio of ranked opponents. First up will be the No. 20 Missouri Tigers, who are 12-1 and have back-to-back wins over top-25 opponents (No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky).
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas signees, targets in Under Armour All-America Game
Before they head to college to continue their athletics careers later this year, some of Arkansas' signees and targets in the class of 2023 will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. The game features over 100 of the country's best athletes, who train throughout...
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas basketball moves down in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks saw downward movement to No. 13 in the eighth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll. Arkansas lost its only game last week, falling at LSU, 60-57, in the SEC opener. This week, the Razorbacks will return home Wednesday to face the No. 20 Missouri...
Scarlet Nation
FSU DBs coach Marcus Woodson leaving for job at Arkansas
For the second straight offseason, there will be turnover on the Florida State coaching staff. FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is leaving the Seminoles to join the coaching staff at Arkansas, as first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. Sources tell the Osceola that Woodson's contract at FSU expired...
Scarlet Nation
Can Hudson Polk win Arkansas' catcher job in 2023?
With just two returning starters in lineup from last year's College World Series team, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn had plenty of work to do in the transfer portal. One of the main positions of need was catcher, and he addressed it by bringing in a trio of transfers at the position.
Comments / 0