The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their SEC opener at LSU last week, and the upcoming schedule does not get any easier. In front of head coach Eric Musselman's squad is a three-game stretch against a trio of ranked opponents. First up will be the No. 20 Missouri Tigers, who are 12-1 and have back-to-back wins over top-25 opponents (No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky).

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO