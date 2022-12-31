Read full article on original website
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of two people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
One critical after north Columbus shooting, standoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan section of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Leona Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said after a standoff, a suspect was taken […]
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
NBC4 Columbus
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus' Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J.
Ohio family asks for help in 16-year-old missing person case
Now 48 years old, Chapman was reported missing shortly after failing to appear in court, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Chapman is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
NBC4 Columbus
55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison
Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
19-year-old dead after shooting on Columbus’ southeast side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus. Just before 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Refugee Road, where they found Ja’Bez Battle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Battle […]
YAHOO!
Columbus 2022 homicide total hits 140 as 15-year-old girl is one of year's last victims
Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating two fatal New Year's Eve shootings — including one that claimed the life of a teenage girl — that pushed to 140 the unofficial total of homicides in the city in 2022. Unique Prater, 15, was identified Sunday by detectives as the...
Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
