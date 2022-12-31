ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of two people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus shooting, standoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan section of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Leona Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said after a standoff, a suspect was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man ejected from motorcycle, killed after crash near Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash Monday on the west side of Columbus has died from his injuries. Columbus police reported that just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Jeffrey Frey Jr. was riding his Harley Davidson southbound on Hilliard Rome Road near Roberts Road. A purple Toyota Scion heading northbound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison

Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. 55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at …. Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Vance sworn...
MARION, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old dead after shooting on Columbus’ southeast side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus. Just before 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Refugee Road, where they found Ja’Bez Battle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Battle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy