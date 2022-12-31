Read full article on original website
IRS changes for 2023 can boost paychecks, lower taxes
New tax brackets and standard deductions are now in effect, potentially boosting paychecks and lowering income tax for many Americans, who enter the new year still reeling from sky-high prices. The big picture: The Internal Revenue Service made a few other changes to account for inflation, including raising contribution limits...
Scoop: Cook County property tax payments pushed to April
Cook County property owners won't have to pay their next tax bills until April 3, treasurer Maria Pappas' office tells Axios. Why it matters: The final bill payments for 2021 were due last Friday and a regular schedule for 2022 payments would have required the next installment be paid on March 1 — a huge burden on county residents.
Trump tax returns: Five notable facts
Federal income tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump show a few surprises including in as well as cryptocurrency views, a refund status in the millions and their position on cryptos.
The Fed, OCC and FDIC warn banks about crypto
Digital assets present eight particular dangers that banks should be aware of, according to three financial regulatory agencies. Driving the news: In a joint statement Tuesday, major banking regulators, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation highlighted "key risks associated with crypto-assets."
Minimum wage in Ohio gets a bump
Ohio's minimum wage just saw its biggest boost in years, but it's still considered inadequate for low-income workers to get by. State of play: Statewide minimum wage increases each Jan. 1 to match the rate of inflation, per a 2006 voter-approved constitutional amendment. The minimum wage for non-tipped employees increased...
Robocall scams targeted by bill in Washington state
You aren’t the only one who thinks the barrage of unsolicited robocalls you receive has gotten out of hand. What’s happening: A new proposal before the Washington Legislature aims to crack down on scams that use autodialing tools, or robocalling, to try to sell people products or extract personal information.
