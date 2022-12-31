Chairman of Frankie Frisch day, Jack Weiner, Frankie a new giant Television set, to be bought and given to Frisch manager of the Chicago Cubs circa 1949. Frank Frisch was a Hall of Fame player for the New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals from 1919-37. He also managed the Cardinals from 1933-38, most of those years as a player-manager, and as part of the so-called “Gashouse Gang” helped lead St. Louis to a World Series title in 1934. Then he spent seven years managing the Pirates with less success, and by the time the Cubs hired him to replace Charlie Grimm as manager 50 games into the 1949 season, both the Cubs and Frisch were pretty well exhausted of talent and victories.

