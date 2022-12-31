Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
5 bold predictions for the 2023 Cubs
I’ve written articles on this topic in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and... well, if you click on those links you’ll see that not many of them actually happened. I skipped doing one last January because of the uncertainty of even having a season because of MLB’s ongoing lockout at the time.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Consecutive 90-win seasons
On Oct. 3, the final Monday of the 1904 season, the Cubs trailed, 0-3, after the first inning at Boston's South End Grounds. The final score was 16-5. The Cubs made 20 hits. All were all singles except for a home run with 2 on base in the eighth inning by rookie outfielder Frank Schulte -- his second homer in 15 games since his debut 12 days earlier.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs are signing Eric Hosmer
There have been rumors of the Cubs’ interest in free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer for some time, and now, it’s apparently happening:. I’d take this as pretty certain, as Jon Heyman is pretty plugged in to player agents. The Cubs have actually been rumored to be...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Ring in the new year
The new year is here and there’s so much to look forward to. Spring training will start in two months, and we have a full season of baseball just waiting to begin. What records will be broken? Which new rookies will become overnight sensations? Who will be the next MVPs, and which veterans will have an astonishing last hurrah?
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ look who’s scrying now
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There’s still not a lot of external content available....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ New Year’s ‘revolutions’ and other stories
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy New Year, to those of you who celebrate....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Frank Frisch edition
Chairman of Frankie Frisch day, Jack Weiner, Frankie a new giant Television set, to be bought and given to Frisch manager of the Chicago Cubs circa 1949. Frank Frisch was a Hall of Fame player for the New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals from 1919-37. He also managed the Cardinals from 1933-38, most of those years as a player-manager, and as part of the so-called “Gashouse Gang” helped lead St. Louis to a World Series title in 1934. Then he spent seven years managing the Pirates with less success, and by the time the Cubs hired him to replace Charlie Grimm as manager 50 games into the 1949 season, both the Cubs and Frisch were pretty well exhausted of talent and victories.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1940s play at the plate edition
The Run That Won. Chicago: Erv Dusak, St. Louis Cardinals, scores the winning ninth-inning run, the only run scored in the game with the Cubs, McCullough. Ralph La Pointe’s ninth-inning double carried the Cards to a 1-0 victory. Why McCullough didn’t rate a first name in Getty’s description we’ll...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A look at a few lefthanded relievers the Cubs could sign
We stand about six weeks from pitcher and catcher report dates (no dates have been officially announced, but figure somewhere between February 10 and 14), and Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer is on record as saying he still wants to add more players before spring camp begins. One...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: The keys to the Cubs
It’s another week here at BCB After Dark: the boppin’ blowout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s our first show of the year and we’re glad you’re here for it. Come on in out of the cold. And the snow or rain, depending on where you’re coming from. There’s no cover charge this evening. Let us take your hat and coat for you. There are still a few good tables left. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.
