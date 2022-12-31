Read full article on original website
Perry Police Department arrest Middlebury man on multiple felony charges
The Perry Police Department reported Tuesday the arrest of a Middlebury man on multiple felony charges.
YAHOO!
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing incident
Jan. 3—NIAGARA FALLS — Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing Sunday at a LaSalle Avenue home. The suspect, who was not identified in a city release, has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Tuesday in Niagara Falls City Court. First responders were...
West Falls man sentenced for raping underage victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a West Falls man was sentenced Tuesday morning to four years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Pendleton woman arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
Arrest in New Year's Day homicide in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls Police make an arrest in the stabbing death of a man New Year’s Eve morning. The suspect’s name has not been released until Tuesday’s arraignment.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jackie M. Carlin 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs. On December 31, 2022, Troopers responded to Dysinger Road for a reported welfare check. Troopers located Carlin attempting to leave her residence by vehicle and initiated a vehicle and traffic stop. While interviewing Carlin, she exhibited indicators of drug impairment. Carlin was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Carlin refused to provide a chemical test of her blood.
Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized Monday after a shooting around Ridgeway Avenue near the Dewey Avenue intersection. Police were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was shot at least once in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The events leading up to […]
YAHOO!
Officer charged with murder had not been with Ranlo Police long
A Ranlo police officer accused of killing another man while he was off duty had been with the department for less than six months at the time of the shooting. Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, is accused of using his service weapon to kill 33-year-old Juan Nikely Avalo at a home on Burlington Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Niagara Falls police announce arrest in fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue
Officers were called to the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.
YAHOO!
'Person of interest' arrested in deaths of Mount Dora couple
MOUNT DORA – Police on Tuesday named the elderly couple slain in their Waterman Village Home on Saturday and also announced the arrest of “a person of interest” who was found driving the couple's car in another state. The couple was identified as 83-year-old Darrell Getman and...
14 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: None Listed. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. CRIM MIS 4:DISABLE EQUIP TO PRVNT REQUEST FOR EMRGNCY ASSIST. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Fagan, Derek. Booking Date/Time: 12/29/2022 16:56:37. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount: None Listed.
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
WHEC TV-10
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
Inmate Takes Own Life At Niagara County Jail, Sheriff Investigating
Deputies at the Niaraga County Jail found an incarcerated individual who allegedly attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 7:33 pm. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, EMS crews from Cambria Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail facility for an unresponsive incarcerated individual who tried to take their own life. Corrections officers and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the person. They were transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital and then later taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
YAHOO!
Male shot several times on Center Street
Dec. 31—Niagara Falls police are investigating shooting incident on Center Avenue that left a male victim with several gunshot wounds. The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Center Avenue. Police were called to the area for reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police said the call was upgraded to a shooting with a male injured.
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in September
A Buffalo man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection to a fatal shooting in September.
YAHOO!
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas, 48, was driving through South...
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
