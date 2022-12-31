ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YAHOO!

Niagara Falls: Arrest made in New Year's Day homicide

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Niagara Falls Police have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred on the morning of Jan. 1 in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Town of Niagara burglary

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, at 11:58 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office communications center received a 911 call reporting a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Pretoria Street in The Town of Niagara. NCSO deputies responded and were able to...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning on Ladner Avenue. Police officers responded to the first block of Ladner Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said that detectives reported two 18-year-old men were shot at a large...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs

On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ELMA, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWAI Drugs

On December 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jackie M. Carlin 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs. On December 31, 2022, Troopers responded to Dysinger Road for a reported welfare check. Troopers located Carlin attempting to leave her residence by vehicle and initiated a vehicle and traffic stop. While interviewing Carlin, she exhibited indicators of drug impairment. Carlin was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Carlin refused to provide a chemical test of her blood.
LOCKPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Pendleton woman arrested for DWI

On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
PENDLETON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Elderly Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition at an area hospital following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Route 5 and Willow Road at about 11:30 PM and found a vehicle that had overturned after going off the road and striking a street sign, utility pole and tree. Deputies say the driver, Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point, was traveling east on Route 5 when the vehicle apparently went onto the shoulder and continued into a ditch. Barnes was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was transported by Alstar EMS and the County Medic to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then eventually taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Also assisting at the scene were the East Dunkirk and West Dunkirk fire departments, along with County EMS. Route 5 was closed between Wilbur Road and Willow Road for approximately two hours while the scene was being cleared. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
YAHOO!

Porter man charged in Town of Niagara burglary

Dec. 31—A Porter man was arrested following an investigation of a burglary at a residence in the Town of Niagara Friday night. Just before midnight, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at a Pretoria Street residence. Responding deputies were quickly able to determine a suspect and their direction of travel.
PORTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 people die after wrong-way crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are dead following a nearly head-on accident on Route 33 just after midnight on Sunday. A Buffalo Police investigation found that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the Kensington Expressway. That vehicle stuck another one nearly head on close to the Jefferson Avenue exit.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

