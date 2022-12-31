Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Related
YAHOO!
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing incident
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: Arrest made in New Year's Day homicide
Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara burglary
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, at 11:58 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office communications center received a 911 call reporting a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Pretoria Street in The Town of Niagara. NCSO deputies responded and were able to...
Two teens taken to hospital, one critical after shooting at party
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers were shot and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Ladner Avenue. The two 18-year-old males, both of […]
2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting
Niagara Falls police announce arrest in fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jackie M. Carlin 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs. On December 31, 2022, Troopers responded to Dysinger Road for a reported welfare check. Troopers located Carlin attempting to leave her residence by vehicle and initiated a vehicle and traffic stop. While interviewing Carlin, she exhibited indicators of drug impairment. Carlin was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Carlin refused to provide a chemical test of her blood.
West Falls man sentenced for raping underage victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a West Falls man was sentenced Tuesday morning to four years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
Two dead in wrong way crash on Kensington Expressway in Buffalo
nyspnews.com
Pendleton woman arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
chautauquatoday.com
Elderly Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash
A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition at an area hospital following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Route 5 and Willow Road at about 11:30 PM and found a vehicle that had overturned after going off the road and striking a street sign, utility pole and tree. Deputies say the driver, Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point, was traveling east on Route 5 when the vehicle apparently went onto the shoulder and continued into a ditch. Barnes was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was transported by Alstar EMS and the County Medic to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then eventually taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Also assisting at the scene were the East Dunkirk and West Dunkirk fire departments, along with County EMS. Route 5 was closed between Wilbur Road and Willow Road for approximately two hours while the scene was being cleared. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Woman in critical condition after crash in Chautauqua Co.
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
5 children dead, grandmother hospitalized after Saturday fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Three children were killed while three others and a grandmother were hospitalized after a fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday.
YAHOO!
Porter man charged in Town of Niagara burglary
Dec. 31—A Porter man was arrested following an investigation of a burglary at a residence in the Town of Niagara Friday night. Just before midnight, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at a Pretoria Street residence. Responding deputies were quickly able to determine a suspect and their direction of travel.
2 people die after wrong-way crash on Route 33
erienewsnow.com
Woman Critically Hurt Following New Year’s Eve Crash In Dunkirk
