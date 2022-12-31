ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Thursday, Dec. 29, was the feast day of St. Thomas Becket. He was martyred at Canterbury Cathedral on this day in 1170, 852 years ago. He had become something of a folk hero even before he was assassinated, After his death, he quickly became one of England’s most beloved saints. Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” is a collection of stories that pilgrims told one another as they walked to Canterbury to pay their respects at Becket’s shrine. ...
