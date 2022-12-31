BYU mourns Sione Veikoso’s tragic, sudden passing

Brigham Young University and the college football world received tragic news on Friday. Offensive guard Sione Veikoso passed away at the age of 22.

Veikoso began his college career in 2021 at Arizona State , which is when the picture above was taken. Following the 2022 season, he transferred to BYU .

The Cougars football program shared the tragic news on Twitter.

“On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again,” the tweet said .

Veikoso was in Hawaii for the holiday break. Hawaii News Now reported that “a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said.” The report also said that Veikoso was one of four men trapped. The other three were said to be in “serious condition” at the time of the report.

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake, Athletic Director Tom Holmoe and Director of Football Relations, Jack Damuni, all responded to the tragic news.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso,” Sitake said . “His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

“The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso,” said Holmoe . “May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione.”

Damuni said of Veikoso “His dream was to always play for @BYUfootball. On the field he was the silent and hard working man on a mission. Once practice gets done he was the most soft spoken humble person in the Locker room. Everybody loved him. Rest in love and peace nephew I love you forever.”

Others at BYU, as well as elsewhere, shared their sentiments.

Harvey Unga, running backs coach for the Cougars said that Veikoso was “One of the happiest and light spirited guys on the team. A beast on the field but the kindest person you’ll ever meet off the field. Love and prayers to Sione’s family.”

BYU’s receivers coach, Fesi Sitake, said “I’m going to miss this young mans smile. I was blessed to know him. Life is precious. Remember to tell your loved ones often how much you love them. RIL Sione”

“Man… words don’t do it. Thinking of my brothers in blue tonight.” said Porter Larsen , a host on ESPN Radio in Salt Lake City.

The University of Hawaii football program also extended its best wishes , saying “Sending prayers to our friends at @BYUfootball and to the Veikoso ‘ohana. Rest in aloha, Sione.”

[BYU Football on Twitter , Hawaiinewsnow.com ]

The post BYU mourns Sione Veikoso’s tragic, sudden passing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .