Sacramento Judge, UC Davis Law School Grad and Professor, Named to Third District Court of Appeal – Would Be 1st South Asian, Muslim on Appeals Court

SACRAMENTO, CA – Sacramento Superior Court Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala—a UC Davis Law School graduate and current adjunct professor of Appellate Advocacy at the UC Davis Law School—has been nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve as an Associate Justice of the Third District Court of Appeal.
